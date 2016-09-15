‘Mad Trapper’ author visiting Sept. 20

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The author of a best-selling history book is coming to the High Prairie Municipal Library Sept. 20.

John Crawley wrote Lucy and the Hunters of the Mad Trapper, which reached seventh place on the Edmonton Journal bestseller list last year.

Crawley is the son of the Lucy of the title and Rev. George Crawley, who served the Anglican parishes in High Prairie and Slave Lake in the 1940s.

The book was featured in the Jan. 20, 2016 Spotlight by Joe McWilliams.

The book is a tale of Arctic adventure involving the Mad Trapper of Rat River. Lucy Ball was a hospital matron in Aklavik, NWT when that weird Arctic episode took place in 1931-32. She knew almost all the principals in the hunt for Albert Johnson, the mysterious and resourceful loner who killed one RCMP officer and wounded two others during a manhunt that lasted 53 days in the dead of Arctic winter.

Crawley’s presentation will include tips on what it takes to write a historical novel, a short Power Point overview of the book and a reading from the book.

His visit is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and is free to attend.