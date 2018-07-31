Court Docket – Machete used during attack

H.P. court docket

July 23, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Gift Lake man will spend another month behind bars after viciously attacking his wife with a machete in front of their six young children.

Leon Calvin Anderson, 46, was sentenced to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 23 to assault with a weapon.

During sentencing, Judge D.R. Shynkar found the act very disturbing.

“It was aggravating because it was a domestic assault involving a knife in the presence of six young children,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

Anderson was credited for 89 days served in Peace River Correctional Centre and will be released in 31 days.

Court heard Anderson was intoxicated and arguing with his wife when he attacked her with the handle of a machete in front of the six children ages 3-11 years on May 27, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

“The children ran out of the house and yelled that daddy is trying to kill mommy.”

Anderson also kicked and punched the woman during the attack.

“She was in a lot of pain as a result of the incident,” Hurich said.

Since the incident, the woman and children moved to Edmonton.

“We hope to get back together,” Anderson said as he spoke from the Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.

Anderson also faces a 12-month probation order after his release. Conditions include treatment for alcohol and drug abuse, anger management and family violence as ordered.

“He says he wants to get treatment,” lawyer Harry Jong said.

Anderson was also ordered to have no contact with his wife and children while on probation.

Anderson also pleaded guilty to careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm. He was fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge on each count.

The charges arose during the investigation when High Prairie RCMP found a .22 rifle and a .303 rifle stored in an unsecured closet.

Anderson did not have an authorized certificate to possess them, Jong admitted.

“They were stored in a closet and anyone could have picked them up,” said Hurich.



– – – – – – –



Tyler C. Genaille, 28, was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

“He was supposed to have contact with probation as he was directed, by not keeping probation up-to-date on what he was doing,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar.

The former Slave Lake resident, now living in Calgary, was given credit for time served in the Calgary Remand Centre.



– – – – – – –



Victorine Lenora Twin, 41, of Kinuso, was sentenced to a total of 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Twin was credited for time served and released.

The charges arose after Twin breached two orders to report to a probation officer as required, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.



– – – – – – –



Andrew Wesley Willier was fined $100 each, plus victim fine surcharges of $30, after pleading guilty to breaching conditions and failing to appear in court.

Court heard Willier was found “grossly intoxicated and belligerent” at Prairie River Manor in High Prairie.

The acts breached a court order to not be intoxicated in a public place, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.



– – – – – – –



Anthony Calahain-Flett was fined $345 for driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized and $130 for failing to appear in court.

Both fines included victim fine surcharges.