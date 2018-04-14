Lovsin Fund earmarked for community groups

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If you have a project that will benefit High Prairie or a neighbouring community, some money may be available to you.



The Frank and Agnes Lovsin Legacy Fund supports charitable activities to build up and benefit communities located in the North Peace region.



Frank Lovsin founded the Freson Bros. grocery store chain over 54 years ago.



“The legacy fund is delighted to provide grants to support community building projects which are managed by volunteers and volunteer-based organizations,” writes Freson’s marketing co-ordinator Tamara Evans.



“This will help enrich the quality of life in and around areas of Peace River, Fairview, Manning, and High Prairie.”



Proposals and applications are currently being accepted. Each application must include how the money spent will benefit the community as a whole, who will be involved in the project, projected timeline, and lastly, the budget proposed.



“It’s really exciting for all of our communities in northwestern Alberta. Frank and Agnes Lovsin are two very humble individuals. They’re very kind individuals, they’re very passionate about community and they were looking at ways to give back to their community which has been a part of their home for over 54 years,” says Community Foundation CEO, Tracey Vavrek.



Proposals and further inquiries may be forwarded to mdlovsin@freson.com.



The deadline for application is June 30.