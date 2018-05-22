Love cats and dogs? Here’s help!



Mac Olsen

For South Peace News

In the Woods Animal Rescue, located just west of Marie Reine, continues to require the public’s help in adopting animals.

Going into its fifth year of operation this fall, In the Woods has gradually expanded the number of buildings on site to handle more cats and dogs.

“We’re at capacity a lot of times,” says Sheryl Woods, the site supervisor and caregiver.

“Every day, animals arrive and depart.”

A new building, for quarantining animals, will be added in the near future; gravel is already on site.

In the Woods handles cats, dogs, pigs, horses and any other domestic pets. Donations of cat and dog food supplies are always required. Businesses and individuals provide donations, including a trucking company that provides free shipping.

“We very much appreciate all the support we’ve received from the communities,” says Woods.

In the Woods Animal Rescue Society is a registered charity and accepts money donations, for which tax receipts can be provided.

A garage sale will be held at the shelter during June 1-2 as a fundraiser.

Volunteer help varies by the season, and volunteers are always required to clean kennels, walk the dogs and be caregivers by temporarily taking animals into their homes.

In the Woods plans to hold adoption events in High Prairie and Valleyview this summer.

If you would like more information about adopting an animal, or if you would like to volunteer, please contact Sheryl Woods at [780] 322-2652.

Also, check out their Facebook page for updates about adoptions and donations.