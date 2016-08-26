“Lost Arts” at High Prairie Library

Richard Froese

South Peace News

“Lost Arts” of past generations will be taught to children at High Prairie Municipal Library on Saturday afternoons starting Sept. 3.

“We will be doing a modern-day take on arts throughout history,” says Kayla Killoran, program co-ordinator.

Children ages 6 to 13 are welcome to participate in the sessions held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and co-ordinated by Randi Hewko-Degner.

Pre-registration with a $2 fee per session is required and each session is limited to 10 people.

Sessions and dates have been set as follows:

-No Sew Knot Pillows on Sept. 3 and 10.

-No Sew Knot Blankets on Sept. 17 and 24, Oct. 1 and 8.

-Sewing Sock Monkeys on Oct. 15, 22, and 29.

-Crocheting on Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Dec. 3.

Interested person may register at the library. For information, phone the library at 780-523-3838.