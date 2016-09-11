Looking Back – September 7

1912: J.A. Hackletts arrives in Grouard to start and open a new cigar store.

1915: Grouard town council sends Judge Beck to Edmonton to meet with Premier Sifton to try to get the government to shoulder a portion of the town’s liabilities, which total about $15,000. Taxes owing to the town are over $40,000.

1915: Town of Grouard secretary-treasurer J.E. Cook, who was on the job less than one week, resigns, and Mr. McArthur is chosen as a replacement.

1955: Registration at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School drops to 104 from about 120 the previous year after a new school opens on the Driftpile Indian Reserve.

1977: South Peace News reports that Clayton and Babs Bates take over ownership of O Mart Foods and The Pop Shoppe.

1978: Frank Trudeau quits as High Prairie town administrator and Bryce Walt is hired. Trudeau stays on until Sept. 29.

1983: South Peace News reports the Sucker Creek Band successfully harvests three five-acre test plots of wild rice.

1985: Helen Woloshyn loses her trailer home to fire in the O’Brien subdivision. Electrical problems are cited as the cause.

1986: Driftpile hosts the Northern Alberta Native Slo-pitch Championships and the Driftpile Swingers win defeating Gift Lake 21-10 in the final.

1987: The Sucker Creek Cruisers win the men’s title at the Sucker Creek Slo-pitch Tournament. The High Prairie Angels win the women’s title.

1989: Jean Heinrichs opens Yarn Plus.

1994: Huckle Giroux’s two-run home run gives the Driftpile Swingers a 7-6 win over Gift Lake sending the Men’s Fastball League final to a seventh and deciding game.

1996: Police cordon off both sides of the street after a bomb scare forces evacuation of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

2005: South Peace News reports that Donna and Ole Getz open Wolverine Repair and Mfg.

2007: Thirty-six people attend International FASD Day and Walk for Awareness in High Prairie.

2010: The High Prairie Regals decide to operate for the 2010-11 NPHL season after a $15,000 loan is secured to help start the season. Jim McLean is re-appointed coach and George Keay general manager. Ed Kowalchuk returns as team president.

2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes demands a cleanup of the old Faust Osmose site. Environmental protection officer Mark Pickering attends the M.D. meeting and said contamination was limited to the first metre of topsoil.

2011: High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council executive director Lindsay Davies tells the M.D. of Big Lakes that they hope to break ground on a new daycare in the spring of 2012.

2012: The High Prairie Lions Club passes a motion to disband after more than 40 years in High Prairie. Lack of members is the reason.

2013: Don and Carol Charrois sell Charrois Motor Products to Lionel Robins and his partners, who decide to rename the business Revolution Chevrolet Buick GMC.