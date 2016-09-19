Looking Back – September 14

1912: The Hudson’s Bay Company opens a store in Grouard.

1912: The Northern Light steamboat makes a record run from Soto Landing to Grouard in 16 hours.

1912: The Grouard News reports the town is 2 1/2 square miles in area and growing rapidly. Main Street lots sell for $1,500 to $2,000 and residential lots from $300 to $500.

1912: G. Butler Ltd. reports a $20 lot investment in Grouard in 1908 yielded $1,000 in August 1910. Similarly, a $75 investment in the fall of 1911 yielded $500 in February of 1912; and a $4,000 investment in March 1912 yielded $13,500 in August.

1953: Joussard School opens with 70 pupils attending.

1969: Two people are killed in a head-on motor vehicle collision near St. Albert but Arthur Wood of High Prairie survives.

1977: The Kinsmen announce plans to construct a $100,000 park on the north end of town consisting of race tracks, 11 exercise stations, picnic areas and temporary washrooms.

1978: Evelyn Roberts, 27, is found murdered in McLennan.

1980: The husband and wife team of Kenny and Jenny Gray sweep the club titles at the High Prairie Golf Club. Vern Walker wins the junior title.

1983: South Peace News reports Dr. Ray Howard is considering building a new clinic in town.

1983: The Joussard Sports Association announces plans to build an 80 x 185-foot skating rink.

1987: Municipal Affairs says third party arbitrators may have to be brought in to resolve conflicts between Mayor Don Lorencz and councillors.

1991: Inclement weather proves to be disastrous for the High Prairie Pigeon Racing Club. Snow and rain in the Swan Hills stop many of the birds from returning to High Prairie.

1994: South Peace News reports the Golden Walleye Classic is rated among the top 100 North American events by the American Bus Association and Destinations magazine.

1994: Chris Bruntlett, district park ranger for Lesser Slave Lake, attends an I.D. meeting to inform them that the Jerry Creek campsite south of Kinuso will be closed.

2001: Health Canada charges Red Basket and an employee for selling cigarettes to minors.

2005: Plains Marketing Canada’s fractionation plant east of High Prairie opens.

2006: An anonymous letter sent to High Prairie town council says council should lead by example and get rid of spray-painting on its buildings.

2006: The NPHL adopts the use of a shootout to decide games after their five-minute sudden death overtime if the score remains tied. Each team will choose five shooters, not three as the NHL does.

2008: The annual Terry Fox Run held in High Prairie raises $3,622.80.

2010: The Peavine Canadians win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the Driftpile Swingers 6-3 to complete the three-game sweep.

2011: The Grimshaw Huskies are admitted back into the NPHL at the annual meeting in Fairview. The Huskies were on leave of absence since their arena burned.

2011: South Peace News reports on POPS Home Hardware’s planned expansion.

2012: Athabasca – Fort McMurray MP Brian Jean announces an $8,500 grant for the Grouard centennial bash in 2013, hosted by the Grouard and Area Historical Society.

2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes stands down the Joussard Fire Department after deciding the training firefighters was receiving was unacceptable.