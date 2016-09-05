Looking Back – August 31

1912: The Grouard News reports within two weeks land will be cleared from Edmonton to the Athabasca River for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad.

1915: L.E. Hall assumes the duties of Grouard chief of police following the resignation of C.M. Roath.

1962: Walter Russell Adams, 27, of Slave Lake, dies at Red Earth Creek after a tree falls on the cab of his vehicle.

1967: The Westerner Men’s Wear opens under the management of owner Alec Tomnuk and his son, Andy.

1977: The High Prairie Lions Club donates $2,201.58 to the swimming pool to purchase equipment.

1979: The High Prairie Treasury Branch opens in High Prairie in its present location.

1980: Sherman Calliou wins best all-round cowboy and Karen Shaw best all-round cowgirl as the Sucker Creek Rodeo and Gymkhana concludes.

1983: Seven bids are received by Municipal Affairs to build the new Joussard water treatment plant. The tender is eventually awarded to an Edmonton company.

1985: Donnie Laderoute of the Gift Lakers wins the MVP award at the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League awards banquet.

1987: The High Prairie Recreation Board’s Joint-Use Agreement with local schools expires. South Peace News reports all bodies involved are trying to draw up a new agreement.

1988: The High Prairie Playboys win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the Driftpile Swingers 5-2 in the final. They win the series 4-1.

1992: Carl Giroux’s RBI single up the middle gives the High Prairie 86’ers an extra inning 2-1 victory over the High Prairie Playboys to tie the men’s fastball league final 1-1.

1994: South Peace News reports the East Prairie Metis Settlement purchases the Boyt Building.

2000: The Peavine Rangerettes win the High Prairie and District Women’s Fastball League title.

2001: Driftpile resident Angeline Willier, 72, dies after the truck she is in becomes stuck. She leaves the truck and dies in the bush about 50 km northwest of Swan Hills.

2005: South Peace News features Randy Ehman’s new business, The Dugout Dude.

2006: Former High Prairie RCMP Const. Peter Tsui highlights the RCMP Musical Ride, which performs at the Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds.

2007: Doug Halldorson retires from his manager’s position at High Prairie Freson IGA. Matt Lovsin takes over as new manager.

2008: Marlin Hovrisko and Billy Fleming win the Golden Walleye Classic and $50,000 for their efforts.

2008: Ken Riegel’s last day as HPSD superintendent ends.

2009: The Village of Kinuso dissolves.

2012: The High Prairie Bottle Stop collects $3,426.25 on behalf of the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

2014: Pastor Arnie Wyllie conducts his last service at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene after serving for almost 15 years.

2014: Merv Edel of Spruce Grove and Ron Rule of Leduc win the first place prize of $60,000 as the Golden Walleye Classic concludes.

2015: The High Prairie Regals meet and announce they have secured a $20,000 loan to pay off most of their current debt and re-enter the NPHL. The Regals also announce they will honour a long-time executive member Ed Kowalchuk, who passed away Aug. 24.