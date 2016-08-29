Looking Back – August 24

1912: The Grouard News reports that harvest is near completion with the best crops ever. Wheat is expected to run 55 bushels per acre.

1912: Kee purchases the moving picture show from C.H. Chaffer in Grouard.

1912: Mrs. Turley takes over management of the Grouard Hotel.

1971: The High Prairie Industrial Development Committee meets to lobby for a rapeseed crushing plant for the town.

1976: A bullet is fired at the High Prairie RCMP detachment building causing a hole in a window.

1977: South Peace News reports that Eleanor Mantle opens a health food store across from IGA.

1980: High Prairie Dolphins swimmer Joe Ludwig wins a silver medal in the 50-metre butterfly at the Alberta Swim Meet.

1985: The present Kingdom Hall is constructed in just 36 hours in High Prairie just north of the elementary school.

1987: The High Prairie Regional Health Complex provides a regional ultrasound service.

1991: The father-son team of Dennis and Leroy Walters win the Golden Walleye Classic with a catch of 22.75 pounds.

1992: Nick and Judy Shybunia re-open Uncle Nicky’s Canadian Fried Chicken after a four-year absence.

1994: South Peace News reports Craig Simmonds takes over Northern Shell Sales.

1997: Rita Courtoreille of Driftpile and Vina Smith of Slave Lake are treated for injuries from a fireworks display at Spruce Point Park. The fireworks landed on the trunk of a car and exploded shattering the rear windshield.

1999: Wapiti Construction is awarded a tender by the M.D. of Big Lakes for pavement overlay on Highway 747 west and south of town.

2000: Ryan Gauchier wins the Frank Carson Memorial Trophy at the High Prairie and District Golf Club Junior Tournament.

2005: South Peace News reports that Joseph Jacob L’Hirondelle, 32, is charged with setting the 2004 Prairie Pawn and the High Prairie elevator fires.

2005: The Riverbend Water Co-op asks the M.D. of Big Lakes to help fund a cost overrun on their water line. They are later turned down.

2005: M.D. of Big Lakes ag fieldman Gary Braithwaite tells council that 2006 will be bad year for grasshoppers.

2006: Tolko Industries donates $20,000 to help build the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

2006: Robert Edward Blackhurst passes away at McLennan Hospital at the age of 80 years.

2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to pave Royal Purple Avenue in Faust as one of several projects.

2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes receives its new rapid attack truck and places it at Enilda.

2012: Gayla Shelly Zahacy passes away at the age of 30 years. She was a past executive director of the Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer Society.

2013: Sometime during the night or early morning hours, vandals spray-paint black and upside down cancer ribbons on about 10 buildings in the downtown area. The vandalism occurs the night after the town is decorated with pink ribbons as part of welcoming the Wild Pink Yonder Riders earlier in the day.

2013: Bronte Collett delivers the valedictorian’s address at the St. Andrew’s School Grade 12 graduation.

2015: Ed Kowalchuk passes away at the age of 73 years. He was a long-time UFA dealer in High Prairie and High Prairie Regals president and executive member.