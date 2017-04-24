Long puts out plea to town to nominate volunteers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

“Get your nominations out there! Show you care!”

It was the message delivered by Town of High Prairie Councillor Michael Long at council’s meeting April 11 regarding the High Prairie volunteer banquet April 24.

Council agreed to provide extra money to expand this year’s banquet, starting with a $500 base donation, and $25 for each additional person registered over the first 50 people to a maximum of $1,250.

Councillor Debbie Rose brought forth the matter, saying organizers wanted to expand this year’s event to 100 people, up from the traditional 50, due to the sesquicentennial.

“This would allow more comprehensive distribution of the volunteer appreciation requests as now there is a concern of not being able to recognize all community volunteers,” reads Rose’s report.

Council liked the idea and voted unanimously to support it.

The deadline to submit nominations was April 18; however, please call Nancy Marquardt at the Family and Community Support Services office at [780] 536-0062 to nominate, if spaces are still open.