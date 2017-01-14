Locke keys win

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Too much Keanna Locke.

It was the story as the visiting Kinuso Knights defeated the Donnelly G.P Vanier Vipers 35-29 in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division action Jan. 4.

The Knights led 16-15 at the half but Locke put her game into high gear by scoring 16 of her team’s 19 second half points to key the win. In all, she scored a game-high 24 points. Sierra Sheldon added five points for the Knights while Sierra McGillvary, Skye Michalchuk and Kyra Giroux added two points each.

The Knights improved to 3-1.

The 0-4 Vipers had nine players score but none more than the five points from Darby Heckbert. Hannah Sasseville, Danica Cunningham, Tiana Emard and Mackenzie Parker each scored four points while Tiffany Mawoko, Jenna Brulotte, Miranda Dobwell and Katelyn Lambert each added two.