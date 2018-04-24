Locals help Humboldt with quilt tops

Terri Rosser, along with local businesses and volunteers, is helping those involved with the Humboldt tragedy by sewing together quilt tops. Rosser and volunteers have taken fabric in the familiar colours of the Humboldt Broncos and put them together into kits for people to sew together. Volunteers are being asked to sew the fabric in the kits into quilt tops, the first layer of a quilt without the batting or the backing. The “quilt tops” will be sent to Humboldt to be finished into complete quilts. 30 kits were created and are available at The Pincushion Boutique in High Prairie. The fabric was purchased with donations from businesses and community members. Rosser is organising a “Quilting Bee” ,April 28 and 29, for people to get together and sew up the kits, however, she was cheerfully surprised that it may not happen as there are only about half a dozen kits left to do. Rosser did say that if anyone wanted to donate more funds to purchase fabric, she would be happy to make up more kits for people to put together. Organisers in Humboldt requested over 200 quilts so that they may be given to the survivors and the families of those who passed away in a bus crash in early April. They also want to send quilts to the first responders who were involved. If anyone would like to participate or contribute, call Terri Rosser at 780-523-0446.