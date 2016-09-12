Local wild game butcher has 40 years of experience

Mac Olsen

Spotlight

Whether you have a white-tailed doe or a bull moose carcass, or even a cattle carcass, Blaine Bebeau and his daughter, Lorriann Bebeau, provide an outstanding product for sausage, pepperoni and hamburger.

“With forty years of meat cutting experience, we can offer quality meat cuts and sausage making, with a guarantee of getting your own meat back to you,” says Blaine Bebeau, co-owner of Heart River Sausage and Meat Services.

He and his daughter operate the business on their property, on Range Road 175, just to the east of Winagami Lake Provincial Park. He started the business there nine years ago, after seeing the need for the butchering service. Heart River Sausage and Meat Services also offers mobile slaughtering.

Check Bebeau’s ad in the hunting supplement for pricing. They will skin the carcass for extra charge.

The carcass must have the tag on it, along with the identifying features such as species and sex. Follow all hunting regulations as part of delivering the carcass to their business.

Their cooler can handle 20-25 carcasses at a time. The Alberta Government inspects their facility regularly and it meets all sanitation standards.

For more information, call Blaine Bebeau at (780) 523-4985.