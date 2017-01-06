Local food bank harvests big donation

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and District Food Bank reaped a harvest of funding just in time for the busy Christmas season.

Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox presented a cheque of $3,723.23 to food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont on Dec. 22.

The amount reflects the rental fee from David Zabolotniuk for leasing town land in the west industrial area for the fourth year.

“David Zabolotniuk has had another successful year cropping the undeveloped industrial land owned by the town and the benefits are evident in this donation to the High Prairie Food Bank,” Cox says.

“It’s a great partnership.”

Zabolotnuik says the project has expanded to include adjacent land owned by Martin Deerline.

The food bank appreciates that support.

“It’s something for the food bank that we know we get funding from the town at this time of year,” Dumont says.

“We thank the town and David Zabolotniuk for thinking of the food bank every year, especially during the Christmas season.”

Donations are always welcome.

Top items needed for the food bank include:

– Canned meat (i.e tuna, flakes of ham or chicken, Spam).

– Canned vegetables.

– Peanut butter.

– Lunch snacks (cookies, granola bars).

– Canned fruit.

– Cereal.

For more information on food hampers, phone the food bank at [780] 523-5777.