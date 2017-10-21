Local entrepreneur honoured

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Marczyk Stake and Lath is typical of many small businesses. They have suffered through tragedies, rising and falling markets, and customer demand, but the owners still carry on, running a successful business.

It’s because hard work and dedication pays off.

Part of the reward for success occurred Sept. 21 in Edmonton, when Marlene Marczyk was presented with the Rupertsland Institute 2017 Entrepreneur Award.

Marczyk is pleased with the award and offers some advice to others wanting to start or improve their business.

“Work hard and never stop dreaming,” says Marlene.

“And never be afraid to ask for help. There are lots of people who will help.”

Marczyk took a two-day Rupertsland Institute workshop in February 2017 and learned more about business.

Rupertsland was established in 2010 by the Metis Nation of Alberta, and develops programs and services that embrace the following:

* labour market and self-sufficiency;

* strategic partnerships;

* lifelong learning.

Mike Marczyk Sr. started the business in 1979 and handed it over to son Mike Jr. and Marlene in 2006. They have operated the business at the same location northwest of High Prairie since its inception. They manufacture high-grade lumber into quality lath and wood stakes that are used in road construction.

The business employs 3-8 people full-time, depending on market demand. It is one of about half a dozen lath mills in Alberta.

Making the product is the least of the business’ worries. It’s finding markets that is the key; after all, if you can’t sell your product there is no use making it. Therefore, the business has sent its product all over Alberta and into British Columbia.

In fact, the customer base has grown to about 49 from six – a tribute to the quality product they produce.

During slower times, the mill will produce sheds, OSB and special lumber [special orders] cut to specific size.

The plant also uses tailings to heat the mill, the paint is water-based and non-toxic, and they continually search for new ways to reduce their carbon footprint.