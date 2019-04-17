Local churches holding Good Friday services

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local churches will celebrate the Easter season with Good Friday services April 19.



Bethel Baptist Church is hosting a community ecumenical Good Friday Service at 11 a.m. The High Prairie Christian Centre and the Nazarene Church of High Prairie are also joining the service.



“The service will include inspiring music and a message followed by fellowship after service,” Pastor Keith Williams says.



“We invite everyone and all churches who don’t have a service at that time.”



Other churches will have Good Friday services.



-Redeemer Lutheran Church hosts a combined Good Friday service with the High Prairie United Church at 10:30 a.m. The United Church holds weekly services in the building owned by the Lutheran Church.



-High Prairie Victory Life Church holds a Good Friday service at 11 a.m.



-St. Mark’s Anglican Church hosts a Good Friday service at 3 p.m.



-St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church hosts a Good Friday service at 3 p.m.



Churches will celebrate the resurrection at regular services on Easter Sunday, April 21.



St. Mark’s also presents its tradition to read through the Bible from Palm Sunday, April 14 to Maundy Thursday, April 18.