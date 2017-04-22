Will they build or not? Loblaw remains mum on plans

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Loblaw is investing $1.3 billion in the Canadian economy this year, including the opening of 30 new stores, the company said April 13.

But is High Prairie on the list for a new store?

“At this point, we are not disclosing specific details about the markets or stores,” reads an e-mail from the Loblaw public relations team, name not disclosed.

“The investments are being made across the country and throughout the retail network from discount, to full-service grocery stores and Shoppers Drug Mart stores.”

The investment will create an estimated 10,000 retail, trade and construction jobs and expand and improve Loblaw’s network, including properties owned and operated by Choice Properties REIT.

Loblaw has owned property in High Prairie for over 10 years. A planned store was placed on hold in 2007.