Lobbying pays off, says reeve

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County was awarded almost $2.1 million in funding from the provincial government May 31 to replace one bridge and three culverts.

A total of $2,096,597 was approved under Alberta’s Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program for four projects, estimated at $2,795,463.

“We are pleased with that funding,” Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“It indicates that all the lobbying with the government has helped us out.”

He noted the county applied for seven projects.

Grants provide 75 per cent of funding while the county contributes 25 per cent.

A bridge replacement at Strawberry Creek near Swan River at Highway 33 has been awarded $1,075,500 for the project, estimated at $1,434,000, with $358,500 from the county.

Three culvert replacements have also been supported.

A new culvert in Joussard receives a grant of $367,847 for the project, estimated at $490,463, with $122,616 from the county.

Funding of $353,250 has been awarded to replace a culvert on Township Road 742A about three km south of High Prairie at an estimated cost of $471,000, with $117,750 from the county.

A bridge replacement at a tributary to Salt Creek near Buffalo Bay in Grouard has been allocated $300,000 in provincial funding for the project, estimated at $400,000, with $100,000 from the county.

Budget 2017 includes $100 million in STIP funding over three years—with more than $37 million approved for projects in 2017-18.