Little ones steal the show at Mihtatakaw Sipiy

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Teegan Samms and Rocky Okimaw rocked the house at Driftpile Mihtatakaw Sipiy School’s Christmas Concert Dec. 15.

Their Christmas rendition of Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train brought huge applause and laughter from the audience. While other students in their Grade 5-6 class taught by Samantha Tomkins danced to the music, the boys led the act.

Of course, that wasn’t all. Each of the school’s six classes performed a variety of numbers, ranging from traditional favourites to the grand finale, the Cree class singing Santa Claus Where Are You?

Master of ceremonies Stan Isadore kept the concert moving at a fast pace, encouraging students during their performance and the audience to participate.

He reminded people to enjoy the beautiful decorations made by students in the gym.

As they always seem to do, the two kindergarten classes stole the show. The four-year-old students taught by Wanda Chalifoux playfully danced and sang Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, Jingle Bell Rock and Reindeer Hokey.

Their antlers and cute tails were adorable.

Next, the five-year-olds taught by Julie Calliou sang Decorate the Christmas Tree, Santa, and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Trina Willier’s Grade 1-2 class also sang We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and Nine Days of Christmas.

Chantelle Simon’s Grade 3-4 class showed off their singing skills by singing Jingle Bell Rock as well as Must Be Santa, and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

The Grade 5-6 students were second last.

They also sang I’m Getting Nothin’ for Christmas.

Of course, at the end of the song, they reminded everyone that wasn’t true!