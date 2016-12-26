Little ones steal the show at Mihtatakaw Sipiy

Students in Trina Willier’s Grade 1-2 class dressed appropriately for their performance to bring festive cheer to the concert. Left-right are Stacy Coleman, Lauryn Morgan Willier, Arjay Giroux and Kaleb Bellerose. Their 9 Days of Christmas story was a favourite.

Chris Clegg
South Peace News

Teegan Samms and Rocky Okimaw rocked the house at Driftpile Mihtatakaw Sipiy School’s Christmas Concert Dec. 15.

Their Christmas rendition of Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train brought huge applause and laughter from the audience. While other students in their Grade 5-6 class taught by Samantha Tomkins danced to the music, the boys led the act.

Of course, that wasn’t all. Each of the school’s six classes performed a variety of numbers, ranging from traditional favourites to the grand finale, the Cree class singing Santa Claus Where Are You?

Master of ceremonies Stan Isadore kept the concert moving at a fast pace, encouraging students during their performance and the audience to participate.

He reminded people to enjoy the beautiful decorations made by students in the gym.

As they always seem to do, the two kindergarten classes stole the show. The four-year-old students taught by Wanda Chalifoux playfully danced and sang Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, Jingle Bell Rock and Reindeer Hokey.

Their antlers and cute tails were adorable.

Next, the five-year-olds taught by Julie Calliou sang Decorate the Christmas Tree, Santa, and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Trina Willier’s Grade 1-2 class also sang We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and Nine Days of Christmas.

Chantelle Simon’s Grade 3-4 class showed off their singing skills by singing Jingle Bell Rock as well as Must Be Santa, and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

The Grade 5-6 students were second last.

They also sang I’m Getting Nothin’ for Christmas.

Of course, at the end of the song, they reminded everyone that wasn’t true!

Kindergarten 4 students Jesse Budskin, left and Troy Bellerose were all smiles during their performance of Jingle Bell Rock. Complete with Christmas bells, they danced to the music to the delight of the audience. Somehow, the younger children seem to enjoy performing more than older students.
Kindergarten student Zayanna Willier holds up the “A” sign for all to see as part of her class performance of Santa.
Actions sometimes speak louder than words. Left-right are kindergarten students Skyler Okimaw-Giroux, left, and Beautiful Bellerose.
Sweet as candy canes! Left-right are Grade 5-6 students Ricky Bellerose, Natalia Giroux-Thunder, and Sunshine Giroux.
Grade 5-6 students Teegan Samms, left, and Rocky Okimaw rocked with their Christmas rendition of Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train.
Jesse Budskin, left, lights up Weston Gaudette’s nose during their kindergarten class performance. A good helper!