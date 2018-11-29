Little Elves kicks off at 1 p.m.

· by · 0

One tradition at HP Light-Up is the Little Elves Christmas Party.

Held by the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, Little Elves is held from 1-3 p.m. at the CRC office.

The CRC provides a healthy play and learn environment for children five years and under, and offers a festive celebration.

Events planned include several craft centres to make decorations and ornaments, a special centre for babies and, of course, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, complete with treats.

Parents are encouraged to bring healthy snacks or food items for a potluck lunch. The CRC will provide turkey, buns and salads, and beverages.

All families are welcome to attend. Little Elves is free to attend.

 

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment