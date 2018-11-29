Little Elves kicks off at 1 p.m.

One tradition at HP Light-Up is the Little Elves Christmas Party.
Held by the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, Little Elves is held from 1-3 p.m. at the CRC office.
The CRC provides a healthy play and learn environment for children five years and under, and offers a festive celebration.
Events planned include several craft centres to make decorations and ornaments, a special centre for babies and, of course, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, complete with treats.
Parents are encouraged to bring healthy snacks or food items for a potluck lunch. The CRC will provide turkey, buns and salads, and beverages.
All families are welcome to attend. Little Elves is free to attend.