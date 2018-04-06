Editorial – Like sheep, we follow

Jeff Burgar

Are you worried you were “Zucker Punched?

This is all about the news how Facebook users are having their messages, photos, data, private thoughts, dislikes, likes and general and not-so-general interests scooped and sold to all sorts of paying customers. Some of those customers are good. Some no doubt evil. Who really knows how your Facebook history, stashed away on their servers, might be sold or used down the road years from now?

Today, Facebook users in Driftpile, Atikameg and High Prairie. Tomorrow, the world!

The Zucker Punch? Do you really believe Facebook is sincere saying [for about the fifth time in as many years] they will work harder protecting your data? How can that possibly be an honest statement? The biggest business of Facebook is selling your data to other businesses, and in fact, just about anybody willing to pay.

Maybe they mean, “We will only sell your personal habits, secrets and messages to “rustworthy” [whatever that means] businesses, people and governments.”

If you ever wondered why ads for trips and cruises show up as you surf the web, right after you make a Facebook comment about you need a holiday or looked at somebody’s Disney photos, wonder no more. Same with a Google or Bing or Yahoo search, or just about any webmail operated by the biggest companies.

“Gee, wouldn’t it be cool,” says a programmer at Facebook, “if we knew who was going to buy a new truck next week. Gosh, we could sell that information to dealers, insurance companies, loan guys. Heck, even tire outfits, gas stations, seat cover people. Wow!”

Do you think they already are doing exactly that? Is the Pope Catholic? Is it an invasion of privacy? Only in some circles. In fact, some people might call it a benefit their minds are being read. No thinking involved!

Years ago, a speaker said, “One day you might drive up to a gas station and start filling your tank. A voice on a speaker says, ‘Welcome [your name here], we have your favourite doughnuts coming out of the oven right now. We also remind you Lotto Max is coming up. Would you like to add to your tickets? Also, check your receipt for a special Donair offer you like. Have a wonderful day!’”

Do you want a line drawn between “convenience” and your “privacy invasion?”

It won’t be a coincidence when after you send a text about eating healthy, an ad for fibre-rich pizza shows up on your phone, or alongside your next browser, if it doesn’t already.

But take this to logical conclusions. Some day, a smart computer somewhere will know exactly how to push your buttons to make you do what it wants. Buy this. Don’t buy that. Shop here. Not there. Vote for this person. Not that person. Like this idea. Hate that one.

In fact, you might right now be being programmed to think this is all nonsense. And this, even while debate rages in the United States about Russians interfering in the last presidential election using Facebook!

Big Brother isn’t just watching you. Big Brother is leading you down the garden path.