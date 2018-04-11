Light-Up group to elect a new chair

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A community group in High Prairie is looking for new members.



The High Prairie Community Beautification Association is holding its annual general meeting April 11 at 6 p.m. at Amiro’s Steak House.



The association will be electing a new chair. Current chair Verna Ogg announced her intention to not seek re-election months ago.



Elections are also occurring for vice-chair, secretary and treasurer.



The association is involved in several projects during the year. The big one, of course, is the annual High Prairie Light-Up celebration held the last Friday in November. The association works with the Town of High Prairie to hold the annual celebration. New ideas and input are always welcome.