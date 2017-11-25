Light-Up a much-anticipated event

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie’s most anticipated winter event is just days away.

The switch will be flipped to turn on the region’s most spectacular Christmas lights display Nov. 24 when the annual High Prairie Light-Up ceremony occurs.

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association and the Town of High Prairie are again organizing Light-Up, with many other organizations chipping in to help.

Businesses are holding sales throughout the evening to officially kickoff the holiday sales season.

However, it’s the Santa Claus Parade and the turning on of the Christmas lights in the Civic Square many hundreds come to see. High Prairie Light-Up is now a full-fledged winter bash the entire region looks forward to every year.

Beautification members, with the help of the High Prairie Air Cadets and volunteers, completed the ground lights on Nov. 18. The rest of the lights and decorations were put in place by town public works crews the past few weeks.

The evening’s celebration begins with the Santa Claus Parade at 6:45 p.m. at the old water treatment plant. After the parade, speeches are held at Santa’s Workshop. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves then visit children at the High Prairie Fire Hall. Hot chocolate will be made and served by the High Prairie Royal Purple and children will receive goodie bags from Santa, courtesy of several local businesses.

Citizens are urged to stay in town after Light-Up and take advantage of many great sales in the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas program.

Citizens are also urged to support Beautification by purchasing Christmas greetings or the new High Prairie History calendars.