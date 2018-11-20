Library opening doors for Santa Nov. 23

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

New games and the traditional visit from Santa Claus will highlight the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Christmas Party Nov. 23.



The evening of festivity begins at 6 p.m. with Santa making an early appearance at around 6:30 p.m. He plans to leave around 7:30 p.m.



The party includes crafts, games and snacks including hot chocolate and baked treats served by staff, library board members and volunteers.



Library program co-ordinator Kayla Killoran says an Oven Mitt Game and Pin the Tail on Rudolf are added this season. The Oven Mitt Game challenges children to open Christmas presents while wearing oven mitts.



There are at least three different craft tables planned, with each station allowing children to make a different Christmas ornament.



There will also be a place for children to colour and address their Christmas cards.



A good time is promised all who attend the annual celebration. Everyone young and old is welcome and come enjoy and everyone’s name will be entered into a draw box for a family prize basket.



The party ends at 8 p.m. and is free to attend.