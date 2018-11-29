Liberals’ ‘balancing’ act angers MP Viersen

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The question is simple: when will the federal budget be balanced?



But despite efforts to get an answer, the federal Liberals are not answering.



“On Tuesday [Nov. 21], the Trudeau Liberals voted against a Conservative motion calling on the government to tell Canadians in what year the budget will be balanced,” says Arnold Viersen, Member of Parliament for Peace River–Westlock.



“This vote reinforces that the government has no plan to balance the budget and that Justin Trudeau does not care about Canadians’ money.”



The Liberals are borrowing $18 billion in 2018 and almost $20 billion in 2019 to pay for what Viersen says is “out-of-control” spending.