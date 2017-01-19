Liberal Minister Shuts the Door on Local MP

News Release

January 19, 2017

Slave Lake, AB — This morning, Liberal Minister Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, barred Arnold Viersen, Member of Parliament for Peace River–Westlock, from attending a briefing with the Town of Slave Lake Council.

“Why am I not allowed to sit in on a meeting where a Minister and local representatives are discussing priorities within my riding? I was elected by the people of Peace River—Westlock to represent them and their interests,” said MP Viersen. “An important part of my job is to assist local municipal governments and that’s not possible when I am barred from briefings.”

Town staff had invited Mr. Viersen to attend the briefing and he was able to rearrange his schedule to sit in on the meeting. As MP Viersen and the Mayor of Slave Lake were entering the meeting room a Liberal staffer, who accompanied Minister Sohi, demanded the local MP be excluded from the briefing.

“Why the secrecy? What happened to Prime Minister Trudeau’s promise of transparency?” said MP Viersen. “How can I hold the Liberal Government to account and ensure that they live up to their commitments, if I’m not allowed to be present during these important discussions?”

To contact MP Arnold Viersen:

Office: 613-996-1783

Email: arnold.viersen.a2@parl.gc.ca