L’Hirondelle recognized by Friendship Centre for service

High Prairie Native Friendship Centre interim executive director Kelly Chalifoux, left, presents the 2019 Volunteer-of-the-Year award to Christine L’Hirondelle. “[She] does it because it makes her feel good about herself. . .” said Chalifoux.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There are many parts to the machine that makes the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre so successful.



April 24, the centre took time to recognize one of its most important components: its volunteers.



About two dozen people gathered at the centre to celebrate its annual volunteer appreciation.



High Prairie Native Friendship Centre interim executive director Kelly Chalifoux spoke of the value of volunteers calling them the most important resource in the community.



“A volunteer is a person who actively takes on a task, responsibility, or project on his/her own without needing to be assigned, and does it willingly and without pay.”



“The ability of people to work willingly together for the betterment of their community and themselves is a valuable resource.”



He then spoke about one individual among many, who stood out.



“This one individual does it because it makes her feel good about herself, and enjoys giving back to our community.”



Christine L’Hirondelle was named 2019 Volunteer-of-the-Year.



Chalifoux also thanked all the other volunteers before presenting certificates.



The centre’s vice-president Robin Baker, also extended appreciation.



“Without our volunteers a lot of our events would be difficult to run,” she said. “We can’t do it without you.”



Volunteers missing in the photo below include Vicky Barsalou, Ryk David Badger, Robert BigCharles, Keith Calahasen, Emily Calliou, Gloria Capot, Constance Cardinal, Roger Cardinal, Garry Emard, Lorna Giroux, Drae L’Hirondelle, Quintin L’Hirondelle, Karen L’Hirondelle, Pearl Sandor, and Hazel Vicklund.