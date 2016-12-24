Letters to Santa – Stephanie Dube – Grade 1 – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

Children bare their souls during confessions to Santa

Hello, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been very good this year. Well, except the one time when I was running around the house. Three presents I would really like are a Quadcopter, a drone, a ball.

Best wishes,

Benton Cardinal.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been pretty good this year. Well, except the one time when I smashed my best friend’s heads together and I got a D.T. My Christmas wishes are tight pants, a winter dress, new high heels. Thank you for making all of our toys.

Merry Christmas,

Alexis Davies-Hunt.

Merry Christmas, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been pretty good this year. Well, except the one time when I was being mean to my brother and sister. My Christmas wishes are a baby, Barbies, a big bear. Thank you for making all of our toys.

Merry Christmas,

Addison Baker-Cloutier.

Merry Christmas, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been very good this year. Well, except the one time when I hit my brother. Three presents I would really like are an American Doll, a hula hoop, a set of pretend pans. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Happy Holidays,

Hannah Copeland.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been kind of good this year. Well, except the one time when I did not clean up my room. My Christmas wishes are a robot cat, art stuff, a coyote Stuffy. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Merry Christmas,

Dhanni Ferguson.

Hi, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been very good this year. Well, except the one time when I did not go to bed.

Three presents I would really like are a Hatchimal, an alphabet poster, a dollhouse. Thank you for making all of our toys.

Yours truly,

Elli Killoran.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am seven years old. I have been pretty good this year. Well, except the one time when I threw a pencil.

My Christmas wishes are a dirt bike, a Playstation, a football.

Thank you for making all of our toys.

Best wishes,

Chase Laurin.

Hi, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been pretty good this year. Well, except the one time when I never cleaned up my room. Three presents I would really like are an XBox one, an iPod, Lego. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Happy Holidays,

Kesin Auger.

Merry Christmas Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I punched my brother Mathew. Three presents I would really like are an Xbox,a toy car, some games. Thank you for making all of our toys.

Yours truly,

David Patenaude-Pederson.

Hi, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been very good this year. Well, except the one time when I punched my brother.

My Christmas wishes are a Playstation, a football, a dirt bike. I will leave you some milk cookies.

Merry Christmas,

Dez Anderson.

Hi, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been pretty good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen to my mom and dad. My Christmas wishes are Pokemon Cards, a plush toy, a football. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Your friend,

Nathaniel Reyes.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been very good this year. Well, except the one time when I did not eat my supper.

Three presents I would really like are Lego, a Transformer,

Lego mini figures. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Happy wishes,

Alexsa Sawka-Jerez.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been kind of good this year. Well, except the one time when I did not eat my lunch. My Christmas wishes are an American doll, a Barbie, a dog. Thank you for making all of our toys.

Best Wishes,

Tiffany Supernault.

Hi, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been very good this year. Well, except the one time when I did not put my clothes away. My Christmas wishes are Pokemon Cards, racecars, Lego. Thank you for making all of our toys.

Merry Christmas,

Jamal Rouse.