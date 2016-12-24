Letters to Santa – Rose Cooper – Grade 2A – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

Toys on minds of little ones’ wish lists
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? Can I can an iPad or a Barbie School and Shopkins and Nom Noms?
From,
Zoe Gareau.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like Nom Noms and Clip Sensy Buddy and a Big Sensy Buddy.
Love,
Vanessa Stewart.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a little iPad and Hello Kitty that talks, too.
Love,
Gianna Desjarlais.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want a kitten and new cars and Lego guys.
From,
Christian Anderson.
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I would like a waterproof phone and a new toy and new pants.
Love,
Evyn Comeau-L’Hirondelle.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a pogo stick,
Love,
Zachary Willier.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Santa Claus doing?
For Christmas I would like Lego.
Love,
Chance Willis.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Santa Claus doing?
For Christmas I would like a toy Ski-Doo.
Love,
Brandon Tiffin.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a toy Rudolph and Beaney books, too, and one more thing: Shopkins.
Love,
Aaliyah Rouse.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a Shopkins teddy and a Newberry doll and a Girl Lego.
Love,
Ava Willis.
Dear Santa,
How are your elves? For Christmas I would like GTA Auto games, iPhone and a sled. Have a good year and Christmas.
Love,
Sam Zallum.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Santa Claus doing?
I would like a Disney Infinity Hulk Buster and I would like a Skylander Imaginators.
From,
James Skoyeyko.
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? How are you, Santa? May I have a GTA and Call of Duty and a jersey?
Love,
Tao Cloutier.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a new DVD player and a new VCR and a new CD that I had last time and a Tablet.
Love,
Mylie Robinson.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a Num Nums truck that is yellow. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Rebecca Stewart.
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I want a GTA5 and a PS3 and a pet rabbit Lego.
Love,
Xander Willier.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a PS4 and Primaland Minecraft.
Love,
Carlito Badger.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want a PS4.
Love,
Darius Willier.
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing?
What are your reindeer’s names? I would like for Christmas an X-Box that comes with four remotes.
Love,
Hunter Mohr.
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I would like for Christmas a toy reindeer and pillow. I love you. I want pajamas and a doll, too. I want a dad and bedding for a doll.
Love,
Rylee Letendre.
Dear Saint Nicholas,
How are the reindeer doing today? For Christmas I would like Lego and farm toys and some fences. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.
Love,
Carley Cox.
Dear Santa,
How are you, Santa? I want a PS3 with a head set, RC car, Deep Traxer Drone, Dying Lite, and Job Simulator game, Septic Guy clothes. Most important, God’s love!
Love,
Zayden Salai-Cloutier.