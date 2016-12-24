Letters to Santa – Rose Cooper – Grade 2A – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

Toys on minds of little ones’ wish lists

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph doing? Can I can an iPad or a Barbie School and Shopkins and Nom Noms?

From,

Zoe Gareau.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like Nom Noms and Clip Sensy Buddy and a Big Sensy Buddy.

Love,

Vanessa Stewart.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a little iPad and Hello Kitty that talks, too.

Love,

Gianna Desjarlais.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want a kitten and new cars and Lego guys.

From,

Christian Anderson.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I would like a waterproof phone and a new toy and new pants.

Love,

Evyn Comeau-L’Hirondelle.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a pogo stick,

Love,

Zachary Willier.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Santa Claus doing?

For Christmas I would like Lego.

Love,

Chance Willis.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Santa Claus doing?

For Christmas I would like a toy Ski-Doo.

Love,

Brandon Tiffin.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a toy Rudolph and Beaney books, too, and one more thing: Shopkins.

Love,

Aaliyah Rouse.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a Shopkins teddy and a Newberry doll and a Girl Lego.

Love,

Ava Willis.

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? For Christmas I would like GTA Auto games, iPhone and a sled. Have a good year and Christmas.

Love,

Sam Zallum.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Santa Claus doing?

I would like a Disney Infinity Hulk Buster and I would like a Skylander Imaginators.

From,

James Skoyeyko.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? How are you, Santa? May I have a GTA and Call of Duty and a jersey?

Love,

Tao Cloutier.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a new DVD player and a new VCR and a new CD that I had last time and a Tablet.

Love,

Mylie Robinson.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a Num Nums truck that is yellow. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love,

Rebecca Stewart.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I want a GTA5 and a PS3 and a pet rabbit Lego.

Love,

Xander Willier.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a PS4 and Primaland Minecraft.

Love,

Carlito Badger.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want a PS4.

Love,

Darius Willier.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing?

What are your reindeer’s names? I would like for Christmas an X-Box that comes with four remotes.

Love,

Hunter Mohr.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I would like for Christmas a toy reindeer and pillow. I love you. I want pajamas and a doll, too. I want a dad and bedding for a doll.

Love,

Rylee Letendre.

Dear Saint Nicholas,

How are the reindeer doing today? For Christmas I would like Lego and farm toys and some fences. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.

Love,

Carley Cox.

Dear Santa,

How are you, Santa? I want a PS3 with a head set, RC car, Deep Traxer Drone, Dying Lite, and Job Simulator game, Septic Guy clothes. Most important, God’s love!

Love,

Zayden Salai-Cloutier.