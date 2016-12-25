Letters to Santa – Natalie Cole-Lamothe – Grade 2/3 CL – High Prairie Elementary School

‘You must be tired after each Christmas’

Dear Santa,

I always wanted to meet Rudolph. I really want a mini-Rudolph. How is Rudolph?

I like Christmas because I like how jolly it is. I like reindeer, especially Rudolph because he is special because he has a red nose. I want three Hatchimals for Christmas, please.

Love,

Corbin Welch-Willier.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want some Halo Lego. Thank you for sending me all of those notes on my mom’s phone. Santa, can you please bring some wood because I want my dad to build me a treehouse.Was it Vixen’s birthday or was it Rudolph’s birthday?

How are your elves doing?

Are they making lots of things for all of the kids that are being good? Can you please get my mom a PS3? I help my mom do the dishes when she wants me to do the dishes. I help my dad feed the dogs.

Love,

Jonathan Calhoon.

Dear Santa,

I wish your reindeer are healthy and getting ready for Christmas. I hope the reindeer are not making fun of Rudolph.

Can I please have a remote control car and a lot of Stikbots? Can you send me at picture of Rudolph?

Love,

Lucas Stewart.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing because I’m doing good? Oh, how are Dancer and Rudolph and Vixen doing? Oh, and how is Mrs. Claus doing? Santa, these are the toys I want for Christmas.

Can I please have another big dollhouse and a Monster High doll? I want a book and some clothes for my Monster High Doll, please.

From,

Alia Sharkawi.

Dear Santa,

How are you and your reindeer doing? Are two reindeer’s names Rudolph and Dasher?

Can I have a PS4 please, Santa? Can I have a PS3 please, Santa? Can I please have a toy Santa? How’s Mrs. Claus doing? How many elves are making toys? Can I have the toys, Santa? I’m a good boy, Santa.

Love,

Brock Badger.

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? You must be tired after each Christmas. I love Rudolph’s shiny nose. Can you get me 10 Stikbots and a Puppet Master Plush, and Five Nights at Freddy’s figures, and a toy Santa, please? Thank you, Santa Claus. I hope I’m not on the naughty list. I hope I’m on the good list. You’re awesome, Santa Claus, and Mrs. Claus, too.

Love,

Alikae Schur-Auger.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brady. I am seven years old. I have been a good boy this year. Can I have a Mitch Marner jersey, please? Please don’t forget my friends and people who do not have anything to play with. How are Mrs. Claus and your elves doing? How is Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen doing? I love Christmas Eve.

Love,

Brady Park.

Dear Santa,

I would like to meet Dancer, Dasher and Donner. Santa, I would like to meet all your reindeer, please. I would like this stuff for Christmas: a mini-doughnut pan, candy, school supplies and a wreath, please.

From,

Rebekah Strebchuk.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing?

I want a big truck with two trailers.

I want Lego. I want an iPod. I want a big teddy bear and a small teddy bear. I want a quad. I want chocolate. I want 100 crayons and 25 pencils. I want a toy sword. I want a colouring book.

Love,

Josh Brown.

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer Blitzen and Vixen. Santa, I want to have a Stikbot, a see-through one, for Christmas. I have been good as I can be. I help kids that are little and someone is hurting someone’s heart. I especially want a big pillow that smells like candy, and blue Hatchimals. Santa, I really want a lot of books. I really like the elves that work hard to make toys.

Love,

Wynter Chalifoux.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph’s day? How is Comet’s day and Blitzen’s?

How is your workshop going?

How are you, Mrs. Claus? Are you remembering me that I talked to you, Mrs. Claus, I believe in you. Santa, say hi to Donner for me and the reindeer.

Hi, Mrs. Claus. Hi, everybody!

How are you? I remember talking to the elves. I would like Hatchimals for Christmas, please and thank you.

Love,

Marley Giroux.

Dear Santa,

How are Dasher and Dancer doing? Are the reindeer ready for Christmas Day? Santa Claus, can I have seven Stikbots, please? I have been a good boy because I never forget to feed my cats.

From,

Gage McNabb.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are Dasher, Prancer and Comet? For Christmas I want a Barbie dollhouse. Can I please get lots of teddies? How is Mrs. Claus?

How are your elves? Are they doing fine? Can I get Minecraft toys, please? Can I get slime?

Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Alison Siegfries.

Dear Santa,

I was really good and helped people and made new friends. I hope you invite me to a birthday.

If not, that’s OK. How is Rudolph? I want a dog because my little puppy died. I was crying for 20 days. If I miss the birthday party tell the reindeer “Happy Birthday!” HI, Rudolph! I would like a Stikbots, too. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Dontae Smith.

Dear Santa,

How are you? Oh, and how are your reindeer? Tell Rudolph that I said “Hi!” How is Mrs. Claus? I hope that she’s doing well. So this is what I want for Christmas, please. I want a cupcake maker with never ending mix and icing but no chocolate, please. Thank you. Merry Christmas, Santa.

Love,

Angelene Richards.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are your reindeer? I really want to see you, Santa Claus. How are Vixen, Dasher and Prancer? I want an Xbox One and an iPhone, a scooter, Call of Duty 4, Battlefield 1, an XBox One gold card, a basketball, and a telescope.

Thank you, Santa. Merry

Christmas.

Love,

Roddy Twin.