Letters to Santa – Matthew Steenson – Grade 1 – High Prairie Elementary School

Girl wants a brand new toy for her pet lizard to play with

Dear Santa,

My name is Kayle and I like hockey. I have a kitten and his name is Joker. How do you deliver all of the presents in one night? I wish for a new soccer ball for Christmas. I would also like a Connor McDavid jersey and a play hockey rink.

Your friend,

Kayle Young.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cody and I have a dog named Blue. For Christmas, I would like Xbox 360, a Play Station 4, and a lounging chair.

What do you do in the North Pole? What do the reindeer like to eat? I will have milk and cookies waiting for you.

Your friend,

Cody Arams.

Dear Santa,

My name is Oscar and I am six years old. What do you do all summer? For Christmas, I would like Skylanders for my Wii U, board game Lego and a Firefighter station.

Your friend,

Oscar Courtorielle.

Dear Santa,

My name is True and I live in town. What do you do when you are not making toys? For Christmas, I would like a doll, doll crib, and doll clothes.

Your friend,

True Ferguson.

Dear Santa,

My name is Danica and I like Kacey. How old are you, Santa?

For Christmas, I would like a toy unicorn and Shopkins.

Love,

Danica Doucette.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brodee and I want to know what you do all summer? For Christmas, I would like some Barbies.

Your friend,

Brodee Ellwood Shewchuk.

Dear Santa,

My name is Heidi and I am six years old. What do you do all year? For Christmas, I would like a Unicorn Stuffy, a Cinderella Barbie, and a Squirrel Stuffy.

Your friend,

Heidi Jaycox.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kelly and I am six years old. Does Mrs. Claus get you a present? For Christmas, I want a play kitten, a paint set, and Play-Doh.

From,

Kelly Cunningham.

Dear Santa,

My name is Denali and I want to know what you do all summer?

For Christmas, I would like hockey cards, NHL ‘17, and a PS4.

Your friend,

Denali Okemow.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kalli and I have a lizard name Gibbie. Do you get presents from Mrs. Claus? I would like a Kitty Stuffy toy and a Worm Squeaky toy that looks like a real worm, for my pet lizard.

From,

Kalliope Wong.

Dear Santa,

Hi, I am Ashley. Do you have pens made out of chocolate? For Christmas, I would like a fish tank and fish to go with it. Acat is the second wish and I would also like an iPad. I love you, Santa Claus.

From,

Ashley Carifelle.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emily and I like to spend time with my family.

Santa, what do you like to eat? For Christmas, I would like a magic real flying owl, a fairy, and a small Rudolph stuffy, please, Santa.

Love,

Your friend,

Emily Forget.

Dear Santa,

My name is Evan and I do fun stuff. What do you do for fun?

For Christmas, I want a remote control car, a Mini-Stick and a hat.

Your friend,

Evan Douglas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Tyra and my dog’s name is Stanley. How many elves do you have? For Christmas, I would like a toy for my dog and a toy horse. I would also like a Polly Pocket.

From, Your friend,

Tyra Shantz.

Dear Santa,

My name is Niya and I am six years old. What does Mrs. Clause like? For Christmas, I would like a microphone, new earrings, and a bracelet.

Love,

Niya Mouallem.

Dear Santa,

My name is Judeah and I am six years old. What does Mrs. Claus get you for Christmas?

For Christmas, I would like a Polly Pocket car, a microphone, and a toy cash register.

Love,

Judeah Gilroy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Nevaeh and I like the colour purple. How do you get across the world so fast? For Christmas, I would like a Barbie, a Minnie Mouse toy, and a doll.

Love,

Nevaeh Willier.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jarris and I amsix years old. Santa, was I good or bad this year? For Christmas, I would like a PS4 and a tank that can transform into a helicopter or can drive on water.

Sincerely,

Jarris Thunder.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emily and I like to go swimming. What do you like to do? For Christmas, I would like Shopkins and Monster High dolls.

From,

Emily Alook.