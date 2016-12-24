Letters to Santa – Kelsey Marquardt – Kindergarten [KM] – High Prairie Elementary School

‘What do you call Santa wearing a toilet hat?’

Dear Santa

My name is Quintesza. I am five years old and I’m in kindergarten.

My favourite animals are cats and horses. My favorite colour is blue. I would like to know how the reindeer are doing. For Christmas, I want a Barbie doll. I also want Play-Doh and a bike.

Have a great Christmas.

Your Friend,

Quintesza Chalifoux.

Dear Santa,

My name is Damien. I’m six years old. I’m in kindergarten.

My favorite colour is blue. I like doughnuts and cereal. Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the other side! How are the reindeer, Santa? Are they being good to you? How are the elves?

For Christmas, I would like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty Ghosts and Skate 1. Thank You.

Damien Halcrow.

Dear Santa,

My name is Sloan and I am five years old. My favourite animal is a cheetah. My favourite things to do are playing in the park and playing with my baby brother. Could you please bring him a present? What kind of cookies does Mrs. Claus make?

For Christmas, I would like some Shopkins, clothes and colouring things.

Sloan Chapman.

Dear Santa

My name is Sophia. I am four years old. My favourite food is apple slices, my favorite colour is purple. Another thing I love is cats. I have two questions to ask you. How are the elves? What is your favorite animal? Three things I want for Christmas from you is Play-Doh, a purple pony and a Barbie doll with a purple dress.

Santa, I love you so much.

Sophia Willier.

Dear Santa,

My name is Chloe. I am five years old I am in kindergarten.

My favourite animal is a cheetah and my favorite colour is purple and pink. My best friend is Cassidy. Me and Cassidy like to play together. Santa, what is your favourite animal? For Christmas, I would like a cheetah, a dollhouse, and a doggy teddy. Thank you, Santa.

Chloe Pilgrim.

Dear Santa,

Santa, I am very fast. My favourite sport is soccer. And my favourite food is watermelon.

Santa, I have a question, how are the reindeer? Also, what is your favourite food? Oh, and how are the elves? For Christmas, I want Lego, cars and Spiderman action figures.

Oliver Warren-Currier.

Dear Santa,

My name is Dax and I am five years old. I am in kindergarten. I have a cat named Dora Da Peter.

My favourite food is taco pizza and tacos. What do you call Santa wearing a toilet hat? A toilet cheese! When you come to my house, am I going to get a good present, or am I going to get a bad present? For Christmas, can I have a Air Hogs Hyper Stunt Drone? I wish I could wrap myself up and give myself to my mom for Christmas.

Dax Peters.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lexi and I am five years old. I am in kindergarten.

My favourite animals are puppies.

My favourite colour is blue.

My favourite reindeer is Dasher.

Now I am going to tell you a joke.

Why was the baby reindeer confused?

Because all of his uncles were aunts! How are all of the reindeer doing and who are your two favourite elves? For Christmas, I want an American Girl Doll, a little gingerbread toy, and the Paw Patrol movie.

Lexi Flett.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kashton. I am five, and I am in kindergarten.

My favourite colour is blue. My favourite thing about winter is sledding. My favourite activity is going outside. Santa, how are the reindeer? What I want for Christmas is a Hot Wheel, hockey gear, skates and a helmet.

Thanks, Santa!

Kashton L’Hirondelle.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lian, I am five years old and I am in kindergarten.

My favourite colour is blue and my favourite animals are dogs and cats. My other favourite thing is when Santa brings presents. I want to know, how are the reindeer? For Christmas, I would like a giant robot, a mystery telescope, and a little teddy bear. Have a good Christmas.

Merry Christmas!

Lian Steyn.

Dear Santa,

My name is Taylor and I am five years old. My favourite book is Alice in Wonderland. My favourite colours are blue, green and red, and my favorite food is carrots and broccoli. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I wish you could bring me an Elf on the Shelf, and every craft thing because I love crafts.

Taylor Badger.

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam. I am five years old. My favourite animal is a puppy. My favorite colours are blue, green, red, and yellow.

How are the elves? For Christmas, I would like a new Wii-U. I wish that I could see you.

Liam Patenaude.

Dear Santa,

Hi, Santa! My name is Chloe. I am four years old. My favorite colour is black and I like grapes.

I’m putting up a Christmas tree and making cookies for you. For Christmas, I want a dollhouse, a toy and a mermaid. Bye, Santa.

See you at Christmas!

Chloe Cardinal.

Dear Santa,

My name is Justice. I am five years old and I am in kindergarten.

Three things I like to do: play cars, I have lots of cars; and I like to play with Lego. For Christmas I want puppets, fishing rods and I want a blue puppy. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Justice Alook.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing?

My name is Coltin. I am six years old and I am in kindergarten. For Christmas, I would like Disney Infinity 2.0, Call of Duty, and Minecraft with HalloweenWorld.

Coltin Badger.