Letters to Santa – Jeannie Romick – Kindergarten [KR] – High Prairie Elementary School

Lucas Corbiere shows a decoration he made for the Christmas tree in his class. He is looking forward to Christmas so he can receive presents and enjoy all the treats that come with it.

Little boy wants present to help clean the house

Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a Hatchimal, a toy house, a toy plane, and a quad if that is OK? Thank you so much, Santa.
Love,
August Willcot.

Dear Santa,
I would really, really, really like a Fart Gun like the kind in the movie, new spy shoes, an Alligator dirt bike and a Nerf gun.
Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Lucas Corbiere.

Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a Rainbow Poop Emoji Pillow, a Tablet, a Nerf gun and a toy car, too.
Thank you.
Love,
Brighton Schur-Auger.

Dear Santa,
I would really like to have a toy gun, some Magic Tracks, a Zoomer Hedgiez, and a Bunnycoin. Thank you.
Love,
Alison Cox.

Dear Santa,
I would really love to have lots of presents, some candy hearts, some books and a toy car.
Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Sapphire Prinz-Daigneault.

Dear Santa,
I am really wishing for an XBox to play on TV, a toy gun, a horse and a new bike, too.
Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Gwen Dumont.

Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a Littlest Pet Shop toy, some trolls, a Stuffy Puppy and a phone, too. Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Gracie Potskin.

Dear Santa,
I would really like a scooter, a Super Goer to clean the house, a dirt bike and a toy gun. Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Joseph Duquette.

Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a Tablet, a quad, a new ball and a dollhouse, too. Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Kali L’Hirondelle.

Dear Santa,
I would really like some Littlest Pet Shops, a dollhouse, some lipstick and some markers.
Thank you, Santa. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Layla Verhage.

Dear Santa,
May I please have some candies, some toys, some games and something fun? Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Katie Hanekom.

Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a house, a teddy bear, some clothes and a ring. Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Keesha Ferguson-Giroux.

Dear Santa,
I would like a truck, a toy human, a toy dad and a quad, please. Thank you.
Love,
Benjamin Jackman.

Dear Santa,
I want a Tablet,bike, water gun and toy mouse. Thank you.
Love,
Abel Carifelle.

Dear Santa,
May I please have a toy gun, a forklift, a crane and a baler?
Thank you.
Maxim Payne.

Dear Santa,
I would like some books, some markers, a colouring book, some Littlest Pet Shop toys and a game. Thank you, Santa.
Marie Balbin.