Letters to Santa – Jeannie Romick – Kindergarten [KR] – High Prairie Elementary School

Little boy wants present to help clean the house

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a Hatchimal, a toy house, a toy plane, and a quad if that is OK? Thank you so much, Santa.

Love,

August Willcot.

Dear Santa,

I would really, really, really like a Fart Gun like the kind in the movie, new spy shoes, an Alligator dirt bike and a Nerf gun.

Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Lucas Corbiere.

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a Rainbow Poop Emoji Pillow, a Tablet, a Nerf gun and a toy car, too.

Thank you.

Love,

Brighton Schur-Auger.

Dear Santa,

I would really like to have a toy gun, some Magic Tracks, a Zoomer Hedgiez, and a Bunnycoin. Thank you.

Love,

Alison Cox.

Dear Santa,

I would really love to have lots of presents, some candy hearts, some books and a toy car.

Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Sapphire Prinz-Daigneault.

Dear Santa,

I am really wishing for an XBox to play on TV, a toy gun, a horse and a new bike, too.

Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Gwen Dumont.

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a Littlest Pet Shop toy, some trolls, a Stuffy Puppy and a phone, too. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Gracie Potskin.

Dear Santa,

I would really like a scooter, a Super Goer to clean the house, a dirt bike and a toy gun. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Joseph Duquette.

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a Tablet, a quad, a new ball and a dollhouse, too. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Kali L’Hirondelle.

Dear Santa,

I would really like some Littlest Pet Shops, a dollhouse, some lipstick and some markers.

Thank you, Santa. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Layla Verhage.

Dear Santa,

May I please have some candies, some toys, some games and something fun? Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Katie Hanekom.

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a house, a teddy bear, some clothes and a ring. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Keesha Ferguson-Giroux.

Dear Santa,

I would like a truck, a toy human, a toy dad and a quad, please. Thank you.

Love,

Benjamin Jackman.

Dear Santa,

I want a Tablet,bike, water gun and toy mouse. Thank you.

Love,

Abel Carifelle.

Dear Santa,

May I please have a toy gun, a forklift, a crane and a baler?

Thank you.

Maxim Payne.

Dear Santa,

I would like some books, some markers, a colouring book, some Littlest Pet Shop toys and a game. Thank you, Santa.

Marie Balbin.