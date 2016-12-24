Letters to Santa – Jeannie Romick – Kindergarten [KR] – High Prairie Elementary School

Little boy wants present to help clean the house
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a Hatchimal, a toy house, a toy plane, and a quad if that is OK? Thank you so much, Santa.
Love,
August Willcot.
Dear Santa,
I would really, really, really like a Fart Gun like the kind in the movie, new spy shoes, an Alligator dirt bike and a Nerf gun.
Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Lucas Corbiere.
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a Rainbow Poop Emoji Pillow, a Tablet, a Nerf gun and a toy car, too.
Thank you.
Love,
Brighton Schur-Auger.
Dear Santa,
I would really like to have a toy gun, some Magic Tracks, a Zoomer Hedgiez, and a Bunnycoin. Thank you.
Love,
Alison Cox.
Dear Santa,
I would really love to have lots of presents, some candy hearts, some books and a toy car.
Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Sapphire Prinz-Daigneault.
Dear Santa,
I am really wishing for an XBox to play on TV, a toy gun, a horse and a new bike, too.
Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Gwen Dumont.
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a Littlest Pet Shop toy, some trolls, a Stuffy Puppy and a phone, too. Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Gracie Potskin.
Dear Santa,
I would really like a scooter, a Super Goer to clean the house, a dirt bike and a toy gun. Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Joseph Duquette.
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a Tablet, a quad, a new ball and a dollhouse, too. Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Kali L’Hirondelle.
Dear Santa,
I would really like some Littlest Pet Shops, a dollhouse, some lipstick and some markers.
Thank you, Santa. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Layla Verhage.
Dear Santa,
May I please have some candies, some toys, some games and something fun? Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Katie Hanekom.
Dear Santa,
I am wishing for a house, a teddy bear, some clothes and a ring. Thank you, Santa.
Love,
Keesha Ferguson-Giroux.
Dear Santa,
I would like a truck, a toy human, a toy dad and a quad, please. Thank you.
Love,
Benjamin Jackman.
Dear Santa,
I want a Tablet,bike, water gun and toy mouse. Thank you.
Love,
Abel Carifelle.
Dear Santa,
May I please have a toy gun, a forklift, a crane and a baler?
Thank you.
Maxim Payne.
Dear Santa,
I would like some books, some markers, a colouring book, some Littlest Pet Shop toys and a game. Thank you, Santa.
Marie Balbin.