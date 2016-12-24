Letters to Santa – Grade 4 – St. Andrew’s School – Karen-Lee Backs [4B] and Pauline Pardell [4P]

Spinach makes Popeye go crazy

Hi, Santa,

I am Brutus from Popeye. I was misunderstood about fighting Popeye and hurting people. Once Popeye opened up a can of spinach, next thing you know he goes crazy! At that time we were best friends. Can you put me off the naughty list and put me on the nice list? If so, would you get me a lot of spinach and a punching bag with Popeye painted on it?

That’s a lot to ask from me because I don’t get gifts. I try to get Popeye’s attention by fake punching civilians.

That’s what I want, Santa. I hope you could get these for me.

Sincerely,

Brutus.

[Keygan Tomkins – 4B]

‘I just say that to scare them’

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from the Queen of Hearts. Say hi to the reindeer for me. Also, can you please put me back on the nice list? You have made a big mistake! You see, I do not really cut of people’s heads, I just say that to scare them. For Christmas I would like a new Jabberwocky, new red lipstick and Alice’s head!

Thanks, Santa, for seeing the big misunderstanding.

Lots of love,

The Queen of Hearts.

[Charlotte

Boerchers – 4B]

Cinderella is the greedy one

Dear Santa,

We are Cinderella’s evil stepsisters.We live in a small cottage. Everyone thinks we’re evil, but we really aren’t. We fight a lot with each other, but please move us to the nice list. We will try not to fight over who deserves the glass slipper.

Anastasia and I finally decided to do lots and lots of chores. Drizella and I would both like a pair of glass slippers, fancy gowns for the Christmas ball, magic wands, and decorations for our small cottage. If you can’t get us all those things, please just get us a pair of glass slippers. Anything works! Santa, first of all, we deserve presents. We want glass slippers so we don’t fight over Cinderella’s pair.

Drizella said we need fancy gowns because people will make fun of us wearing worn-out gowns. You do not like teasing, right? Nobody does. Second of all, we want magic wands to hunt down Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother.

It seems like Cinderella is becoming selfish, greedy, and spoiled by her Fairy Godmother.

Anastasia told me to use our wands to transfer Cinderella to the naughty list. Our mother told us to decorate the cottage. We don’t have a single ornament to decorate with. Please give us decorations to spread the love and joy of Christmas. Sorry for being really mean to Cinderella. She is actually pretty nice. We will do all her chores. We hope you have a safe flight. Good luck on delivering gifts. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Anastasia

and Drizella.

[Franchesa Reyes – 4P]

Joker makes promise

Hi, Santa,

I am Joker. I like to throw bombs at people. I will try to stop, but it is hard. I would like a rocket launcher for my super, duper cool truck. I promise to not hurt anyone anymore. I will shoot targets instead of people.

From,

The Joker.

[Aiden Caron – 4P]

Dear Santa,

I am Joker. I live in a jail cell. When I get out of the jail cell, I live in a school bus. For Christmas, I would like a joy buzzer, rocket launcher and tasers. I deserve them. I’ll make you a deal. If I get the gifts, I won’t hurt anyone.

Sincerely,

The Joker.

[Tarek Laurin – 4P]

Plankton wants to strike a deal

Dear Santa,

I’m Plankton. I’m sorry I was so naughty all these years. All I want is a secret formula and delicious crabby patties for Christmas. If I have the secret formula, I promise not to be evil ever again. I’ll leave you a present under the tree and I’ll give you milk and cookies. I hope you have a safe flight.

Love,

Plankton.

[Amy Gordon – 4P]

‘Would you believe I was just acting?’

Dear Santa,

Hi! It’s me, the Queen of Hearts! I think you have made a mistake, Santa. I wasn’t going to really kill Alice.

Would you believe I was just acting, because I was!

That’s why I should be on the nice list! For Christmas I would like purple lipstick, yellow lipstick and red lipstick and blue lipstick! Bye, bye, Santa.

From,

Queen of Hearts.

[Kali Brame – 4B]

Cold heart needs heater

Dear Santa,

My name is the Grinch. I have been a bit bad last Christmas. I’ll try to be nice this year. This year, I want a heater. It is very cold up on the Whoville Mountain. A heater will be very helpful to melt the snow in my house. If you give me the heater, I’ll have a less or a cold heart. If I have the heater, I’ll not steal Christmas again. Thanks, Santa, and I’ll not steal Christmas ever again.

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Joe Ostermeier – 4P]

Seeds would cure bad habits

Dear Santa,

My name is Once-ler. I am the Once-ler and the main character from the Lorax. I am very sorry I cut down all the Truffula trees. For Christmas, may I please have more Truffula seeds, five cents, a nail, and the shell of a great, great, great grandfather snail? The reason I want Truffula seeds is so I can plant more Truffula trees. I want the great, great, great, grandfather snail for snail racing, the coins to build towers, and the nails to build ramps. I hope I can be on the good list instead of the naughty list.

Sincerely,

Once-ler.

[Jaylla Hesse – 4P]

Stepsister only trying to help

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from the Stepsister from Cinderella. I hope everyone is well at the North Pole? Say hi to Mrs. Claus for me, please, Also, can you put me back on your nice list?Well you see, I wasn’t trying to be mean to Cinderella, I was trying to help her wash the floor. For Christmas, I would like a ball gown, a new prince, a shiny diamond and glass slippers.

Sincerely,

The Stepsister.

[Kiera Auger- 4B]

Elves should be on bad list

Dear Santa,

It’s the Gingerbread Man.

Tell the elves and reindeer to keep up the good work. Can you tell the elves to stop eating my friends, please? I shouldn’t be on the naughty list. Your elves should, because they’re eating my friends! Can I please have a gingerbread house and some running shoes?

Thanks, Santa. I hope all children get what they want.

Sincerely,

The Gingerbread Man.

[Taylor Copeland- 4B]

‘I just wanted a friend’

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from Captain Hook of the Peter Pan movie. I hope everyone is well at the North Pole? Can you put me on the nice list please? I hope you are not mad at me. I was not trying to capture Peter Pan, I just wanted a friend. This is what I would like for Christmas:

fairy dust, a new clock, and a How to Catch Peter Pan book. Thank you, Santa.

Sincerely,

Captain Hook.

[Keira Laughlin – 4B]

The Grinch promises to change evil ways

Dear Santa,

My name is the Grinch. My skin is green. Santa, can I have a new bed, razor, toothbrush, glass bottles, onions, puzzles, and clothes? I feel like I deserve presents because I’m finally liking Christmas and I won’t steal presents like I did last year. I will love the people in Whoville. I hope you don’t crash your sleigh and I will try to be a better person instead of stealing Christmas.

From,

The Grinch.

[Kohen Anderson – 4P]

I didn’t mean to prank Ariel

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from Ursula from The Little Mermaid movie. I hope everyone in the North Pole is good.

Say “hi” to the elves for me.

I’m writing here today to be changed to the nice list. I just think that I need to say sorry to Ariel. I didn’t mean to prank Ariel, I was just jealous because Ariel has lots of friends and I don’t. For Christmas I want pebbles, a trident, a crown that looks like King Neptune’s, and some treasure. Thank you for listening, Santa.

Your friend,

Ursula.

[Shanae

Ursula Auger-Cardinal – 4B]

Hunger drove him to it

Dear Santa,

I am Shere Khan. I am from the movie The Jungle Book. I have been bad and I have been chasing people. I am just so hungry. I just want some real food and a big, comfy pillow for Christmas. I will change and not chase any people to eat. How are you doing in the North Pole?

Hope you have a great

Christmas.

From,

Shere Khan.

[Kashton Davison – 4P]