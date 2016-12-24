Letters to Santa – Grade 4 – H.P.Elementary School – Lori Denty [4D] and Brenda Wenzel [4W]

“Hey, Santa, I wasn’t really that bad!”

South Peace News asked students in the Grade 4 classes at High Prairie Elementary School and High Prairie St. Andrew’s School to write letters to Santa. However, they had to pretend they were “evil” characters in a fairy tale or cartoon and tell Santa why they still deserved a present. Please enjoy! For more letters, please visit our website at southpeacenews.com.

Sore tooth leads Croc Banner astray

Dear Santa,

My name is Croc Banner. I did not mean to scare those people. I can explain. I had a sore tooth so I went around town to find a dentist but everybody ran away from me without helping me find a dentist. I was holding my mouth open because of the sore tooth. Oh, and one more thing, I would like a super duper tooth repair tool for my sore tooth.

Sincerely,

Croc Banner.

[Derek Cote – 4D]

The Grinch claims innocence

Dear Santa,

My name is the Grinch. I am the green guy who ruins Christmas for the other people by spoiling Christmas and stealing presents and breaking trees. The reason I do these things is because I am sad, because you do not give me presents, so I get jealous and steal their presents.

Next year, can you please bring me some presents so I can compare with them? For Christmas can you get me a stronger dog so it can pull me down the hill without me running over it?

Your friend,

The Grinch.

[Tristin Peacock – 4D]

Dear Santa,

I am the Grinch who stole Christmas. I have a heart the size of a grape. I live in a cave where there is garbage.

Unfortunately, I have been put on the naughty list for stealing children’s presents. I just wanted to have fun with them but they think I’m a thief but I’m not bad, they just think I’m bad. I’m really kind and gentle. For Christmas, I would like a house in the village and friends because I want to celebrate Christmas with the villagers and I will want to have a best friend.

Your good friend,

The Grinch.

[Navada Caouette – 4D]

Dear Santa,

I’m the Grinch from the movie The Grinch. You might heave heard of me from the people in Whoville. Don’t listen to them. They don’t know me that well. I’m so, so, so sorry for all that stuff I said and for what I did to the Christmas presents. I was just jealous because I don’t have a family to celebrate Christmas with me and I was made fun of for looking different.

I was such a jerk. I’m a good guy now and I’m trying to be good. I do not like being on the naughty list any more.

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Zoey Marczyk – 4W]

Doctor to blame for actions

Dear Santa,

It’s me, Maleficent. I know I cast a spell on Aurora to make her prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel and die on her 16th birthday. Casting the spell wasn’t really my fault, it’s because I had recently gone to my doctor and I had to get three needles. So when my appointment was over my doctor told me that I might get angry, sad, or frustrated for no reason and do things I wish I hadn’t for a few weeks.

So when I realized I wasn’t invited to the party I cast the spell and now I wish I hadn’t cast it. I’m really sorry, Santa.

For Christmas this year I want Warrior books so I can read them.

Sincerely,

Maleficent.

[Leah Thompson – 4D]

Accident when young scars Grumpy Cat

Dear Santa,

I’m Grumpy Cat from the show, movie and book. Everybody thinks I’m mean and grumpy but this is not true. I was dropped on my face when I was a kitten. I’m actually very sad, not grumpy. I’m just very misunderstood. I’m just very sad because my face is so ugly and no one wants to be my friend. When people are mean to me I get mean back. So that’s why everybody thinks I am so mean and grumpy. I just want someone to love me. Please, just being me a little girl that will think I’m cute and love me or a plastic surgeon.

Please, please, Santa.

Sincerely,

Grumpy Cat.

[Teagan

Barnes-Roberts – 4W]

Heathcliffe driven to bad acts by desire for fame and fortune

Dear Santa,

You are speaking to Heathcliff the cat. You have probably been watching me like crazy because I’ve been playing quite a lot of pranks. I am famous for having the most milk. I am very sorry I was selfish. I just wanted to be on the cover of magazines and on TV with all the pretty kitties. I shouldn’t be famous because I actually steal all of the milk. I was only stealing the milk because these other cats were calling me poor, so that made me get depressed and mad. So that’s why I started stealing other kitty’s milk. Now the cats that were calling me names were guilty and also saw me on TV and magazine covers with other pretty kitties.

I would really like 1,500 million gallons of milk and my very own mansion because my daddy is so darn rude I just want to live in my own mansion all by myself. I could also take a break from my mommy, too. I would like that silly cat to leave me alone.

She is not so friendly and she always is bugging me so please make her stop. Tis the season to be meowy!

Sincerely,

Heathcliff.

[Brooke Keay – 4W]

Big Bad Wolf claims allergy

Dear Santa,

You may know me as the Big Bad Wolf but the story of me huffing and puffing is all a misunderstanding. You see, the day I went to the pig’s house I had an allergic reaction that day. But I needed to get some batter to make some cookies for my friend’s birthday and they asked me two days before their birthday if I could make them a batch of cookies. So I went to their first little pig’s house to ask if they had a bag of batter.

But I knocked and knocked but he didn’t answer.

So I looked in the window and the house was a mess. I thought no one was home but just when I was about to leave I felt my nose itch. I tried to run away but I sneezed so hard that the whole house collapsed. I saw the little pig, but he ran away before I could apologize. I went to the second pig’s house to ask for some batter and to apologize. I took a deep breath and sneezed and blew the house down.

They ran to the third pig’s house so I chased after them and knocked on his front door but they did not answer, so I went down the chimney.

If you don’t mind, I would like a coupon for 50 per cent off of meat, some canned ham, and some ribs. Thanks,

Santa.

Sincerely,

Big Bad Wolf.

[Kyla Klingsch]

Queen blames woes on dragon

Dear Santa,

I’m the Queen of Hearts from Alice Through the Looking Glass. People think I’m bad because my dragon is eating people. OK Santa, sometimes I don’t realize stuff before it happens. For example, I was inside and my dragon got in and ate my guests. It’s not my fault my dragon was hungry. For Christmas I would like a puppy and a metal leash for my dragon so she doesn’t eat anyone. I promise my dragon won’t eat the puppy if you get the metal leash for my dragon.

Love,

Queen of Hearts.

[Jaiden Barton – 4W]