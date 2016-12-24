Letters to Santa – Colette Caron – ECS 1 – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

Children need to know if Santa Claus stays warm

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you? I hope you are staying warm. I would like a Barbie doll. I would also like a monster truck. I want a horse, too. What kind of cookies do you like? I can make some for you.

Have a Merry Christmas. Stay warm.

Love,

Cealey Herr.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Rudolph doing? Can I please have a clipboard, notebook, and a remote car? What is Mrs. Claus doing, cooking cookies? I have been good this year. I love you and Mrs. Claus. You are always giving me the best present ever. Thank you.

Love,

Jacob Hesse.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the reindeer? How is the North Pole and Mrs. Claus? I would like a painting board with paint and paper and a Barbie house and cars, please. Have a safe trip. I was a good girl this year. I have lots of friends. I wish you a

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Tenley Cunningham.

Dear Santa,

I like the reindeer at the North Pole. Santa, do you like chocolate chip cookies? Can I please have a walking horse? Can I have new clothes, please?

Santa, how are the reindeer at the North Pole? How are the elves? I wish I can ride on your sleigh. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Jaelyn Beamish.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I would really like a toy Batman. I would also like a robot. Goodbye and have a good day.

Love,

Andrei Tabula.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing?

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would please like a toy car and a toy train. That’s what I want for this year’s Christmas.

I really like your reindeer.

Have a good Christmas.

Love,

Sophia Willier.

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you are warm.

Can I please have a toy dragon for Christmas and crayons, please? How are the reindeer? I hope they have enough energy.

Have a safe trip.

Love,

Tresyn Laboucan.

Dear Santa,

Are you sick? How are your reindeer? For Christmas I would like a stuffed unicorn, skiing supplies and a skateboard. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Have a safe trip. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Addison Dube.

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Batman robot and Spiderman gloves that shoot out webs? I would like to give you milk and cookies.

Santa, I am doing fine.

Love,

Keenan Desjarlais.

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I would like a robot and Wubble Bubble ball. Thank you very much, you are a good guy. I like Santa very much. What are your favourite cookies? How about Mrs. Claus? Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Love,

Danessa Lamouche.

Dear Santa,

Can you please get me some toy trains? Also, I want a doll, please. I would like to see you.

What kind of cookies do you like? How are the reindeer?

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Layla Roberts.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing?

May I have a chocolate heart?

May I also have a dress? May I have a real snake? I hope your reindeer are doing well. I also hope you don’t get sick. I love you very much. Thank you for everything.

Love,

Declan Haire.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? You are very kind. Are the reindeer OK?

Santa, are you feeling sick? I like the way you make my toys. Can I have some Lego, a pencil and a stethoscope?

Love,

Ryan Smith.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Could you please get me a ski scooter and a pogo stick? Have a good time in the North Pole. I love you, Santa.

Love,

Kashis L’Hirondelle.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing with Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolph doing in the North Pole? Santa, can I please have Barbies and a magic wand, please? I was good this year and I will leave you milk and cookies. I wish you and Mrs. Claus will have a good Christmas.

Love,

Andrianna Willier.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I made you cookies and milk. May I please have a pretty doll? And can I have a headband? Can I also have cards? Have a safe ride.

Love,

Bethany Burback.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want a Barbie and I would also like a marker maker. I would like a playhouse. How are your elves doing? Have a Merry Christmas.

Say hi to Mrs. Claus.

Love,

Kurrah Auger.