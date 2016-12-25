Letters to Santa – Amy McIntyre – Grade 1 – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

· by ·
Nadine Tolentino loves the inflatable Santa in the St. Andrew’s School Library. She will have to check to see if she is on Santa’s list.

‘I have been good this year, except. . .’

Hi, Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I fought with my sister. Two presents I would really like are a robot game, a new X-box controller, a red and a blue Battle Bot. I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies.
Merry Christmas,
Derek Lalonde.

Merry Christmas, Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I accidentally pushed Jaydee. Two presents I would really like are an I-Tunes card, a little car that you can sit in. I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies.
Happy Holidays,
Izzy Willier.

Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen. Three presents I would really like are Minecraft, a PS3, a Transformer set. Thank you for making all of our toys.
Merry Christmas,
Jesse Legrande.

Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I fought with my brother.
Three presents I would really like are a horse Stuffy, a sled, a teddy bear. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.
Merry Christmas,
Hailee Cloutier-Knibb.

Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I hurt a student. My Christmas wishes are a PlayStation 3, dolls, shoes for the dolls. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk, Santa.
Merry Christmas,
Jaydee Calliou-Bellerose.

Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I sneaked onto my brother’s iPad. My Christmas wish is Hot Wheels. Thank you for making all of our toys, Santa Claus.
Merry Christmas,
Mathew Patenaude-Pedersen.

Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen to my parents.
One present I would really like is an X-box 360 hockey game. Thank you for making all of our toys.
Merry Christmas,
Grayson Fowlie.

Hi, Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I kicked my brother in the stomach. My Christmas wishes are an Air Hog Thunder Track, a Nerf gun, NHL 16 for PS3.
Thank you for making all of our toys.
Your Friend,
Parker Caron.

Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I accidentally touched my elf. Three presents I would really like are a PS4, an X-box, a PS3.
Your friend,
Zennyn Auger.

Hi, Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen. My Christmas wishes are a remote control car, a baseball set, a Lava lamp.
Your friend,
Mikail Peterson.

Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I fought with my sisters.
One present I would really like is a toy puppy.
Your friend,
Brynn Billings.

Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I hurt my sister. Two presents I would really like are a Barbie, a dollhouse.
Meaghan Flores.

Merry Christmas, Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen to my parents.
Two presents I would really like are a mermaid tail, a unicorn stuffy.
Nadene Tolentino.

Hi, Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I tried to hurt my brother.
Three presents I would really like are: an X-box Live, a remote control Wall-E, a remote control bug. Thank you for making all of our toys.
Merry Christmas,
Duston Mohr.

Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I wouldn’t pick out my clothes. My Christmas wishes are a giant horse, a giant horse for my brother, a giant horse for my mother. Thank you for making all of our toys.
Your friend,
Peighton Nygaard.

Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I accidentally bumped into my brother. My Christmas wishes are a little Stuffy, a makeup kit, Sticky Bobbins.
Thank you for making all of our toys.
Your friend,
Danica Haire.