Letters to Santa – Amy McIntyre – Grade 1 – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

‘I have been good this year, except. . .’
Hi, Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I fought with my sister. Two presents I would really like are a robot game, a new X-box controller, a red and a blue Battle Bot. I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies.
Merry Christmas,
Derek Lalonde.
Merry Christmas, Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I accidentally pushed Jaydee. Two presents I would really like are an I-Tunes card, a little car that you can sit in. I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies.
Happy Holidays,
Izzy Willier.
Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen. Three presents I would really like are Minecraft, a PS3, a Transformer set. Thank you for making all of our toys.
Merry Christmas,
Jesse Legrande.
Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I fought with my brother.
Three presents I would really like are a horse Stuffy, a sled, a teddy bear. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.
Merry Christmas,
Hailee Cloutier-Knibb.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I hurt a student. My Christmas wishes are a PlayStation 3, dolls, shoes for the dolls. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk, Santa.
Merry Christmas,
Jaydee Calliou-Bellerose.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I sneaked onto my brother’s iPad. My Christmas wish is Hot Wheels. Thank you for making all of our toys, Santa Claus.
Merry Christmas,
Mathew Patenaude-Pedersen.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen to my parents.
One present I would really like is an X-box 360 hockey game. Thank you for making all of our toys.
Merry Christmas,
Grayson Fowlie.
Hi, Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I kicked my brother in the stomach. My Christmas wishes are an Air Hog Thunder Track, a Nerf gun, NHL 16 for PS3.
Thank you for making all of our toys.
Your Friend,
Parker Caron.
Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I accidentally touched my elf. Three presents I would really like are a PS4, an X-box, a PS3.
Your friend,
Zennyn Auger.
Hi, Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen. My Christmas wishes are a remote control car, a baseball set, a Lava lamp.
Your friend,
Mikail Peterson.
Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I fought with my sisters.
One present I would really like is a toy puppy.
Your friend,
Brynn Billings.
Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I hurt my sister. Two presents I would really like are a Barbie, a dollhouse.
Meaghan Flores.
Merry Christmas, Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen to my parents.
Two presents I would really like are a mermaid tail, a unicorn stuffy.
Nadene Tolentino.
Hi, Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I tried to hurt my brother.
Three presents I would really like are: an X-box Live, a remote control Wall-E, a remote control bug. Thank you for making all of our toys.
Merry Christmas,
Duston Mohr.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I wouldn’t pick out my clothes. My Christmas wishes are a giant horse, a giant horse for my brother, a giant horse for my mother. Thank you for making all of our toys.
Your friend,
Peighton Nygaard.
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I accidentally bumped into my brother. My Christmas wishes are a little Stuffy, a makeup kit, Sticky Bobbins.
Thank you for making all of our toys.
Your friend,
Danica Haire.