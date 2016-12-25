Letters to Santa – Amy McIntyre – Grade 1 – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

‘I have been good this year, except. . .’

Hi, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I fought with my sister. Two presents I would really like are a robot game, a new X-box controller, a red and a blue Battle Bot. I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies.

Merry Christmas,

Derek Lalonde.

Merry Christmas, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I accidentally pushed Jaydee. Two presents I would really like are an I-Tunes card, a little car that you can sit in. I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies.

Happy Holidays,

Izzy Willier.

Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen. Three presents I would really like are Minecraft, a PS3, a Transformer set. Thank you for making all of our toys.

Merry Christmas,

Jesse Legrande.

Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I fought with my brother.

Three presents I would really like are a horse Stuffy, a sled, a teddy bear. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Merry Christmas,

Hailee Cloutier-Knibb.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I hurt a student. My Christmas wishes are a PlayStation 3, dolls, shoes for the dolls. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk, Santa.

Merry Christmas,

Jaydee Calliou-Bellerose.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I sneaked onto my brother’s iPad. My Christmas wish is Hot Wheels. Thank you for making all of our toys, Santa Claus.

Merry Christmas,

Mathew Patenaude-Pedersen.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen to my parents.

One present I would really like is an X-box 360 hockey game. Thank you for making all of our toys.

Merry Christmas,

Grayson Fowlie.

Hi, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I kicked my brother in the stomach. My Christmas wishes are an Air Hog Thunder Track, a Nerf gun, NHL 16 for PS3.

Thank you for making all of our toys.

Your Friend,

Parker Caron.

Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I accidentally touched my elf. Three presents I would really like are a PS4, an X-box, a PS3.

Your friend,

Zennyn Auger.

Hi, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen. My Christmas wishes are a remote control car, a baseball set, a Lava lamp.

Your friend,

Mikail Peterson.

Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I fought with my sisters.

One present I would really like is a toy puppy.

Your friend,

Brynn Billings.

Merry Christmas, Santa, This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I hurt my sister. Two presents I would really like are a Barbie, a dollhouse.

Meaghan Flores.

Merry Christmas, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I didn’t listen to my parents.

Two presents I would really like are a mermaid tail, a unicorn stuffy.

Nadene Tolentino.

Hi, Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I tried to hurt my brother.

Three presents I would really like are: an X-box Live, a remote control Wall-E, a remote control bug. Thank you for making all of our toys.

Merry Christmas,

Duston Mohr.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I wouldn’t pick out my clothes. My Christmas wishes are a giant horse, a giant horse for my brother, a giant horse for my mother. Thank you for making all of our toys.

Your friend,

Peighton Nygaard.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am six years old. I have been good this year. Well, except the one time when I accidentally bumped into my brother. My Christmas wishes are a little Stuffy, a makeup kit, Sticky Bobbins.

Thank you for making all of our toys.

Your friend,

Danica Haire.