Letters to Santa – Amy Keshen – ECS 2 – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

Girls asks for dog that sings Christmas songs

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus?

For Christmas may I have Nerf guns, Star Wars Lego and a Batman costume vs Superman?

Please tell the reindeer that I said hello. I will leave some cookies for you. I hope you like them and I hope you have a safe Christmas.

From,

Cacey Cunningham.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? Hello, Santa, I would like a remote control Batman car, and remote control Spiderman car, please. I will leave cookies and milk out on the table. How are the reindeer?

How is Rudolph? I hope you have a nice flight around the world.

From,

Ben L’Hirondelle.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? For Christmas I would like Shopkins.

For Christmas I would like a knitting machine. I would like a dinosaur for my sister.

Love,

Jullisa Wilkinson.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? Please, may I have a small toy dog?

Please, can I have a Paw Patrol game? Can I have a tent? I hope you have a safe Christmas.

Love,

Olivia Johansson.

Dear Santa,

How is your day? For Christmas I would like a Pie in the Face game, golf toy and a Flying Barbie, thank you and please. I will leave some cookies out for you. I wish you have a good sleep in your bed.

Love,

Rehee Rich.

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolph fine with you?

How is Mrs. Claus? How are you, Santa? I would like you to bring me a Climbing Spiderman, little car and a Monster Car. I will be sleeping and not peeking.

From,

Kolbie Willier.

Dear Santa,

How are you today and your reindeer? Please, may I have Shopkins toys for Shopkins and a crafting kit? I will leave some cookies for you in the kitchen.

Can you please tell Mrs. Claus that I really want to meet her one day.

Love,

Rylea Cardinal.

Dear Santa,

How are you? Santa, I want a Super Hero toy and a soccer ball and a basketball. I hope you have a safe Christmas.

Love,

Cayden Kiyawasew.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? Santa, can I please have a Baby Alive doll and Barbie doll and another doll? Have fun selling gifts.

From,

Sophie Oliver.

Dear Santa,

Hello, Santa, how are your reindeer? For Christmas I would like three iTones cards, a big Littlest Pet Shop pack along with a sheep and a pumpkin with canning stuff. I will leave some cookies out for you. Thank you! Bye!

How are you, Santa? Santa, you’re the best. Santa, for Halloween I’m going to dress up as one of your reindeer and it’s Rudolph!

Love,

A’merie Letendre.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Are they good or bad? I would like a toy airplane and a Nerf gun and toy swords. I will leave cookies for you. They are really yummy! I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.

From,

Javyen Twin-Cardinal.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? This year I would like a goldfish and I would also like a Rudolph doll but his nose glows.

I would also like a dog that sings Christmas songs.

From,

Georgia Haas.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I would like a Flying Butterfly, Pinkie Pie on her helicopter, and Baby Pinkie Pie at the park. Thank you, Santa.

Thank you so much for all the

surprises.

Love,

Sicily Milsap.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? How are you? How do you make the toys? This year I would like a toy kitty. I would also like a toy Elsa with the castle. I would like an Elsa lamp as well. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

From,

Clarina Salai.

Dear Santa,

What do the reindeer eat?

Santa, how are you? I would like to get a balloon, dinosaurs and fridge magnet numbers, please.

From,

Dastan Bulosan.

Dear Santa,

Do you like carrots? Could you please bring me a brown dinosaur, a T-Rex, and polar bear toy? Please have a safe trip around the world.

From,

Trent Knibb-Willier.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I want a little teddy cat, Anna Dress and Anna wig, please and thank you. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Cleo Burback.

Dear Santa,

Who are the spare reindeer? I would like a black car, a toy man and a toy crown. Say “Hi” to the elves for me.

Your Friend,

Laxyn Callio.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? Hello, Santa. Can I have Cinderella Lego, please? New Horse Stuffy, and a Horsy movie. Have a good fly, Santa,

From,

Payton Herben.