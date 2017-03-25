Letter – Work with volunteers, not against

As the move to the new hospital is approaching, thanks need to go out to a number of people.

To the local Alberta Health Services staff, thank you for all your hard work in planning the new hospital and for the planning required for the move/transition to the new hospital. It will require super coordination and timing.

Future services: obstetrics will be done in the new hospital. It will not happen on the day it opens; however, low risk deliveries will be done before the end of 2017. The CT will be operational in 2017. The scan is in place and a technician is hired.

I have heard comments that we do not have a new hospital that’s better than the old one. I will let you decide when it is open but it will be a hospital the community can be proud of.

To all the volunteers who have given their time to the project starting back 16 years or so, such as Dr. Robin Laughlin, George Keay and many more, “Thank you!” There were many ups and downs but you stuck with it.

Thanks to all the volunteers who are still working hard to make the new hospital a better place – the hospital auxiliary and many others.

Is there work to do? Yes – dialysis, chemotherapy treatments, a second operating theatre, and helipad. It has to be noted that because of work done by local AHS staff, and again volunteers, the space for all of these services are in the new hospital so that these services will be available in the future. Everyone can help with this. Support the people working for this: call your local MLA, and the Minister of Health not once or twice but, if necessary, for the next 16 years.

As for the critics, AHS is looking for volunteers to help with the move and you can see the new hospital as well.

Just an observation, it has been my experience that critics are very good at criticizing and not nearly as good at doing and certainly don’t like to be criticized.

Volunteers are the heart of our community. Work with them and our community will grow. Work against them and the community will die.

Ken Matthews,

High Prairie