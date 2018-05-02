Letter – Will real democracy return?

If we get the chance to decide our common future, we will not let any of us get a larger part of the wealth and leave a large group with just enough to survive.



Of course, this call for democracy can hardly be understood these days, as everyone seems convinced, despite all evidence, that “representative democracy” is democracy. This has been repeated so many times, over such a long period of time, in the mainstream media, that even several progressive forces are buying it.



Oh, but this real democracy is not possible today. Nonsense!



First, the technology is there; second, and more importantly, most decisions should be taken by the concerned people, directly or indirectly, not by absolutely everyone – concerned or not.



Plus, democracy would eliminate a lot of issues raised by the actual absence of democracy in terms of peace, fairness, and environment.



Most of what we do now is listening to the rich and powerful ones, laughing at us, despising us, protected by this fiction of democracy – the representative democracy.



A time will come, I hope, for our own collective future, that democracy, real democracy, will prevail.

Bruno Marquis,

Gatineau, QC