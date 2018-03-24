Letter – Wetlands a precious resource

As Canadians, we have a complex relationship with water. It’s a basic resource that we can’t do without and yet, too much water in the wrong place can wreak havoc.



It’s a delicate balance.



On World Water Day, March 22, Ducks Unlimited Canada is proud to conserve the amazing ecosystems that help maintain that balance: wetlands. For 80 years, Ducks Unlimited has partnered with landowners, communities, governments and industry to safeguard wetlands.



Our work on the landscape is creating positive ripple effects in Alberta. Conserved and restored wetlands provide waterfowl and wildlife with habitat while holding rainwater and snowmelt. They also filter pollutants, store carbon, replenish groundwater, and help reduce the negative impact of floods, drought and soil erosion.



Despite how important wetland conservation is to our water and our communities, these amazing ecosystems are under threat. Up to 80 acres [32 hectares] of wetlands are lost every day in settled areas of Canada. This is the equivalent of about 45 soccer fields every 24 hours.



On World Water Day, we encourage you to visit ducks.ca to learn more about wetlands, and how you can join the conservation community to safeguard them. Help us protect the natural balancing system nature has provided.

Cathy MacKenzie,

Head, Outreach Programs,

Alberta Ducks Unlimited Canada