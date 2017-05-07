Letter – We need more playground

We need more playgrounds because playing on a playground full of other students can be very hard. That is why I think the Grade 4-6 playground should have more playground area.

It gets hard playing tag when other people are trying to get through or blocking your path. Let’s put a stop to this.

I understand that this would be very expensive, but a way we can get this issue to not be an issue is to have a fundraiser. We could do a fun activity that costs $1. It could be a fun activity such as, a person could have one jump of the skip rope per ticket.

I think you readers and editor should agree with me because:

1. More children can play on the playground;

2. More playground, more activity; and

3. Fundraisers are always fun to do.

Heidi Porisky