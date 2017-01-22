Letter – Trump to be commended for challenging political left

In response to the recent letters berating Mac Olsen on his support for Donald Trump, in particular, the letter by Eva Sartorius, I must say despite my dislike for his support of the drug war, I can’t help but notice that he has managed to bring down on himself all of the right enemies which a man of good character could hope for.

If Trump has achieved only one good thing in his successful run for president, it has been to put the vicious and destructive left on the defensive for the first time in far too long.

Take, for example, Sartorius’s casual slander of Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, as being “fundamentally opposed to public education”. Did DeVos use that phrase to describe her own position? No! Was it simply lifted from the hysterics of some online progressive rag?

Well, let’s just stick it in quotes anyway, with the implication that she did say it, and assert that Trump should be impeached simply for appointing someone friendly to home-schooling/private schools, to the head of a federal department which has no constitutional grounds to exist in the first place.

And don’t you dare cry “Fascism” Sartorius. The colossal, interventionist governments we now live under have been built brick by brick by people like you, fueled by your incessant pleas for the State to force your neighbour to be more charitable with his money, or more amenable in his behaviour. Are you now so shocked that they could be turned against their makers?

Besides, I doubt Trump is really a fascist. They love public education for the same reason the left does.

Jeff Hastie,

Smith, AB