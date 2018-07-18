Letter – Too much Eva, too much government

Please have mercy on your readers!



Is Eva Sartorius the only person who bothers to write a letter to the editor? By now we all know her opinion on every subject from here to the moon.



High Prairie would be a ghost town if our businesses closed down. How about some articles from business owners on how they cope with the never-ending bureaucratic hassles of higher taxes, more rules, regulations, red tape, inspection, and never-ending hours on the job.



And for what?



Why not just say “to hell with the hassle” and lock the doors and go on welfare?



Borrowed money pays for a lot of welfare and apparently it never needs to be repaid.

Richard Kemp,

High Prairie