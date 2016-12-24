Letter to Santa – Rachel Marzotko – Grade 2B – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

Boy needs to know if Santa likes his mom

And he wants to know if Santa likes his dog, too!

Dear Santa,

Are you really busy? What is Mrs. Claus doing? How tall are elves? Has my Elf on the Shelf Eve been good? For Christmas I want an Ibloom Squishey and a Hatchimal and another Elf on the Shelf, please. Why did you leave a present for Eve in the stocking of Eve’s? Well, thanks for leaving a gift for Eve last year. What are all your reindeer’s names?

Love,

Casey Billings.

Dear Santa Saint Nicholas,

Are you and your reindeer doing good? How are you elves?

What do your reindeer eat? This year I would like a Barbie Sings movie, and a Shopkins Footy and Shopkins, and a dirt bike.

Oh, and are your actually real? I want a St. Andrew’s teddy bear,

too.

From me,

Awesome nice,

Amanda Donahue.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? How are your elves?

Does Mrs. Claus like you? What are your favourite treats? For Christmas I would like a toy truck and a Mat Cruncher car and some pajamas. Can you get me that for Christmas? I hope that you fly safe. I will leave cookies and milk.

Love,

Hayes Olanski.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I will put food out for your reindeer. I love Christmas. I love presents. I want an elf. I want a girl elf. I want a doll.

Love,

Liv Willier.

Dear Santa,

How are you and your reindeer?

I want an X-Box One. I want a Call of Duty Zombies. I want a remote helicopter. I want army guys. I want a Hot Wheels car. I want Grand Theft Auto. I want one of the Lego Big Halo sets. I want an army set. I want a toy gun. I want a remote control. I want an army hat. I will get you cookies.

Love,

Zheylin Lamouche.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus?

For Christmas I would like a robot and Hatchimals and Gemies.

I will leave milk and cookies. Fly safe!

Love,

Sara Pruden.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus?

For Christmas I would please like a toy Tsum Tsum Snow Globe Maker, a Hatchimal and a DC. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Love,

Brooklyn McIntyre.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is your wife? I know you are good. Do you like my mom? Do you like my dog? I love you. I want a John Deere Gator and John Deere gloves for Christmas.

From

Aaron Nygaard.

Dear Santa,

How are Grace and Grayson?

What am I getting this year? For Christmas I would like some Sparkle tattoos for my horse, and Torch My Blazing Dragon, and a Tsum Tsum Snow Globe Maker stuff for my elves. Can you bring pizza?

Love,

Sydney Turcotte.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the reindeer? For Christmas I want a PS4. I will leave cookies and milk for you. I would like a toy truck. I will leave some food for the reindeer, too.

Love,

Grayson Thunder.

Dear Santa,

I want a new gun, a Nerf gun. I want a new TV and a skateboard.

Will you come to my house?

From,

Junior Isadore-Francis.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? I would like a skateboard, please. I hope you fly safe. I will leave cookies for you and I want a skateboard helmet, please.

From,

Ben Lasher.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are you reindeer doing? Milk and cookies I will leave for you. I love you, Santa.

Love,

Konner Beamish.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? For Christmas I would like a PS4 and a Lego set and some light, orange balls for a gun. I will leave some cookies and milk.

Love,

Cory Bellerose.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? This is what I want for Christmas: I want a drone and paintball gun and a white board.

Thank you from Trenton. I will leave some cookies and some milk. I will leave food for the reindeer.

From,

Trenton Wait-Radstaak.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? Can I be an elf, please? Thank you for my Elf on the Shelf. Please, can I have an art kit and some Shopkins, too?

What is your favourite cookie?

Do you like chocolate milk?

Please fly safe.

Love,

Jemma Hesse.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How do your reindeer fly? I want clothes for my doll, please. I want a bed for my doll.

Love,

Rayna L’Hirondelle.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? Can I be an elf? I want for Christmas a Reindeer Stuffy and Shopkins and a big dollhouse. Please, can I have this stuff? I will leave cookies and food for your reindeer.

Love,

Makenzie Noskey.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? What are your favourite treats? For Christmas I want a cat. Please fly safe. I will leave milk and cookies.

Love,

Desiree Badger.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your elves? For Christmas I would please like some games and some Shopkins and some Barbies and some Lego. Please fly safe. I will leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Kahlen Lewis.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a Tablet and an iPod and a dirt bike and a quad. I want a Ski-Doo. May I have a dirt bike? Be careful. I will leave cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Halo Cardinal.