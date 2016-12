Letter to Santa – Kathy Cox – Grade 1 – High Prairie Elementary School

Boy wishes for a scooter to give to his brother, Stuffies popular with girls

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am trying to be good. I would like it if you could give me a toy horse.

Thank you so much, Santa. I hope you have a nice Christmas.

Love,

Arianna Ferguson.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I am trying to be good. I would like it if you could give me a toy car. I would like it to be red and yellow.

Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Mahihkan Thunder.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I am being good. I would like it if you could give me a scooter. A bike would be nice. Thank you,

Santa.

Love,

Zane Letendre.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I am trying to be good. I would like it if you could give me a baby kitten.

Thank you very much, Santa Claus.

Love,

Emily Belcourt.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I am trying to be good. I would like it if you could give me a Shopkins toy. I love those. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Angelica Sutherland.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I am trying to be good. I would like it if you could give me some Pokemon cards. Thank you very much, Santa.

Love,

Jaxin Halverson.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I am trying to be good. I would like it if you could give me a pair of wheel shoes. Thank you so much, Santa.

Love,

Jayden Paul.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I am trying to be good. I would like it if you could give me a pair of new blue shoes. Thank you very much, Santa.

Love,

Patyn Rath.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I am trying to be good. I would like it if you gave me a car maker. Thank you very much, Santa Claus.

Love,

Dominic Giaquinto.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am trying to be good. I would like it if you could give me a teddy bear.

Thank you very much, Santa.

Love,

Evanna Thunder-Mitchell.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I am trying to be good. I would like it if you could give me Stuffy bear.

Thank you very much, Santa.

Love,

Ferrah Savill.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I am trying to be good. I would like it if you could give me a Lego horse set. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Payton Caouette.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am trying to be good. I would like it if you could give me a scooter to give to my brother, Isaiah. Thank you.

Love,

Tamikan Prince.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I am trying to be good. I would like an American girl, please. I hope you have a nice Christmas.

Love,

Halle McLeod.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I amfine. I have been good. Can you please bring me a horse Stuffy? I hope you have a nice Christmas.

Love,

Ellie Herben.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. I am trying to be good. I would like a green car. I hope you have a nice Christmas.

Love,

Terrell Andrews-Laboucan.