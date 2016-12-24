Letter to Santa – Becki Cardinal – Kindergarten [KC] – High Prairie Elementary School

‘How do you know what to bring me. . .?’

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am wondering how the elves make all those toys. For Christmas I would like a remote control car, Lego people, and a Spiderman who has an airplane. My family and I will leave you some milk and cookies. See you soon, Santa.

Love,

Colin Noskiye.

Dear Santa,

How are you feeling? How do you know what to bring me for Christmas? I would like a combine with tracks that is yellow and a white truck with a trailer, and a Bobcat with forks and a bucket. I will be sure to leave cookies and milk for you. Goodbye, Santa.

Love,

Marcus Matula.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well.

What kind of TV show do you like to watch? For Christmas I would like Magic Club dolls and Playdough.

We have already decorated our tree and I hope you like it. See you soon, Santa.

Love,

McKenzie Patenaude-Richards.

Dear Santa,

I know that Santa starts with the letter “S”! I would like a pony present with my name on it. We have a Christmas tree in our house. Goodbye, Santa,

Love,

Lily Gordey.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Do you like to decorate and play with things? I love to! I would like a dump truck, Santa Claus truck and Halloween Party. I will be making some decorations for you. See you soon. I love you, Santa.

Love,

Samuel Neufeld.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I wonder how cold it is at the North Pole.

For Christmas I would love a kayak. I am going to make a gingerbread man and a gingerbread woman and decorate them for you. I will leave them with some milk. See you soon.

Love,

Sophie Delorme.

Dear Santa,

I just saw you at the Big Meadow Hall. You were looking good. I would like a tandem, white dual truck with a trailer, skid steer with a bucket and a pallet. I will leave you Bear Paws for a snack. Bye, Santa.

Love,

Matthew Sutherland.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Are you cold or warm right now? It is cold here. I would like a doll, a dollhouse, and a drink for my doll that has real water in it that doesn’t spill. I am going to leave you cookies and milk. See you later, Santa.

Love,

Tanisha Schur-Auger.

Dear Santa,

How are you? Do your reindeer eat grass? I would like a heart-shaped purse and a toy piggy. I have made a picture for you and it is a purple reindeer.

Bye, Santa.

Love,

Emma Nielsen.

Dear Santa,

How are you, Santa? I would like some toys this Christmas. I will leave some cookies.

Love,

Axcel Halcrow.

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas and Rudolph. I would like an X-Box, Paw Patrol, and Deadpool costume for Christmas. I will make sure to put cookies out for you.

Nerry Christmas!

Love,

Dutch Degner.

Dear Santa,

What do reindeer eat? Do they eat special reindeer food? I would like Lego and a dollhouse.

I will leave you chocolate cookies.

Love,

Mackenzie Brown.

Dear Santa,

My name is Blake. I would like to know what the elves do. I would like a real chocolate pen, a doll and a Barbie doll. I will make cookies for you to eat.

Goodbye, Santa. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Blake Doucette.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are your reindeer? For Christmas I would like a toy dinosaur that can walk by itself. I will make chocolate chip cookies and milk for you to enjoy. See you soon, Santa.

Love,

Walker Smith.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? This year I would like a handgun, a plant, and a big Batman toy with a dirt bike.

Please make sure we are asleep before you come. Talk to you soon, Santa.

Love,

Joseph Belesky.

Dear Santa,

I am wondering what your favourite cookies are. I would like a Barbie van, Pool Party Lego and a sled I can go sliding on.

Remember, Santa, your special key will be hanging on the front door, because we don’t have a chimney.

Love,

Kalli Boisson.

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you doing? I wonder what your house looks like at the North Pole. For Christmas I would like Playdough and a Pet Pal. I will be sure to leave you cookies. Bye, Santa.

Love,

Raeanne Sander-Ferguson.

Dear Santa,

How are things going? Are you busy? For Christmas I would like a case phone, Lego, and chocolate. I will be leaving you some chocolate cookies and I will be sure to be asleep. Bye, Santa.

Love,

Karma L’Hirondelle.

Dear Santa,

My name is Maddason. I am wondering how come you only wear a red and white suit? I would like a Scooby Doo doll with a tunnel, Shaggy doll or a teddy bear. I will be sure to leave you a present, Santa.

Love,

Maddason Jaschke.