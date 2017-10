Why is it that Big Lakes County can’t do as good a job of getting rid of excess water as the M.D. of Lesser Slave River does?

Is it because of incompetence or sheer stupidity, or both?

I think Big Lakes County should take a long and hard look at how the M.D. of Lesser Slave River does it because they seem to get the job done and the county does not.

Donald Bissell,

Enilda