Letter – Support Canadian, not American

Editor’s note: Carol Webster, who publishes the Swan Hills Grizzly Gazette, is so fed up with the constant barrage of government news releases, particularly from the federal government, who have all but stopped advertising in community weeklies, that she has penned an open letter to the Canadian government.

As the Canadian government has chosen to financially support American social media outlets for their advertising, send it to them.



As a Canadian newspaper that has seen government ad revenue decrease by 85 per cent, pushing us to the brink of bankruptcy, I have been forced to cut the majority of government news releases I publish as the loss of revenue from both the federal and provincial governments has reduced the size of my weekly newspaper. I no longer have the space to run these types of articles, and I’m positive if you were to check with the remaining Canadian media outlets left [those who have not been forced to close due to governments moving support from Canadian companies to U.S. companies]; they are doing the same.



To quote News Media Canada’s National Newspaper Week slogan, ‘Newspapers Matter: Now More than Ever.’ Newspapers stitch our communities – questioning what needs questioning, narrating Canada’s history, and serving as the voice of our democracy.



Eight in 10 Canadians read a newspaper every week – either in print or online.



And still, newspapers are in a battle for survival.



Maybe Facebook, Google and the rest of the U.S. companies you now support over Canadian companies will get the word out to the Canadian people. Good luck, it hasn’t been working so far.

Carol Webster,

Publisher,

Swan Hills Grizzly Gazette