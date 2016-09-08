Letter – Some decisions better left in hands of government

RE: Town demands more doctors

I agree with the town council that we need more doctors. However, the town council has put me in a very awkward position. I don’t like agreeing with the provincial government and try not to do it.

But, deciding that the role of deciding that the High Prairie Medical Clinic is the role of the College of Physicians and Surgeons is simply not something the CPSA or the town council can decide. It is the provincial government’s job to decide that.

There are much larger conflicts of interest here than the one that might exist with the provincial government “owning” the other clinic. AHS will not be profiting directly from that Community Health Centre. No one there will be cut a nice cheque at the end of this quarter.

The High Prairie Medical Clinic is a privately owned entity. The owners will benefit directly when the payouts are made. They have a vested interest in the business. The College of Physicians and Surgeons is another entity with a vested interest in the happenings of the High Prairie Medical Clinic. The more doctors the more fees, the more influence they wield.

As a group that has managed to hang onto the right to discipline their own members rather than have a group like ASIRT come in and deliver spankings as needed, or as in the case of the Mounties in Fox Creek, a clean bill of health. They have a lot of sway in other areas as well. These are some very heavy duty conflicts and I really don’t think they really ought to be given another big stick to beat an unsuspecting public with.

It took me six months to get them to censure the doctor that knowingly gave me so many iron shots that my blood quit clotting and then sent me to have my veins stripped. I almost died when I bled out on the table. They did not hold a hearing, they wrote me and told me that he was “sorry”.

Well, I fired back that, yes, he was sorry. Sorry for the wrong reason; he was sorry because he got caught.

I did allow that some day he might be sorry for the right reason [that the chances he took with my health were immoral but it wasn’t then.

These people simply cannot be allowed to judge the competency of the doctors who come here. They will be even more determined to shield the howlers if they are the ones who approved them for practice.

I rather wonder if part of our trouble attracting doctors is not our innate unworthiness as a community but the internecine squabbles between these warring factions. No one wants to get caught in the crossfire.

I do agree that we could have both public and private clinics in the area. No reason not to. However, the owners of a private clinic cannot be allowed to assess their staff’s competency. They would not be real happy to say that they were just plain wrong when the howler commits some egregious sin. Leave that rather mixed blessing in bigger hands and wallets than we have here.

Malpractice suits can be rather costly. But before we all get together and upset the entire applecart we first would like to see the powers that be get together and see if they can figure out how many people actually live in the area. Then perhaps how many people go to another centre for medical treatment. That would be a tale worth telling all on its own.

Eva Sartorius,

High Prairie.